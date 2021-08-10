Your daily horoscope: August 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be determined to show the world you have what it takes, but you must resist the temptation to cut corners and break rules. Your birthday chart promises you have more than enough talent to make a success of your life, so believe in yourself all the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone you work or do business with decides to throw their weight around today your best course of action by far is to remove yourself from their presence and let them get on with it. Don’t confront them head-on – if you do it won’t end well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be extra careful today when dealing with people in positions of authority. Do whatever it takes – short of breaking the law – to stay in their good books. You don’t have to like them but you do have to take their power into account.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a friend or relative tells you something interesting today you must not run out and tell anyone else. Why? Because it’s unlikely to be true and if it’s found out later that they, and you, have been spreading unfounded rumours it won’t look good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone tries to take liberties today, either in your personal life or at work, make it clear you have no intention of letting them have for free what they should be paying for. Put on your angry face and watch them back down.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A clash of egos is inevitable over the next 24 hours but what isn’t inevitable is that it develops into a full-blown feud. Stand your ground by all means but don’t take the dispute too seriously. In the greater scheme of things it hardly matters at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do whatever it takes, within reason, to keep the peace with a friend or loved one. It may mean having to admit you were wrong, even if you don’t really believe it, but that’s a small price to pay to make sure you stay on good terms.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not want to rock the boat or say anything that might turn others against you but it won’t be easy keeping your mouth shut. The problem is you find it very difficult to stay quiet when you can see a blatant injustice taking place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sooner you accept that you will never reach a point in your life where everything is perfect the sooner you will start enjoying yourself again. Why try to be some impossibly great human being when you can just be yourself? That’s good enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone appeals to your sense of fair play today you should question their motives. The planets warn they may care more for what they think they can get from you than for what you can do to help people who are genuinely in need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It will pay you to be a little less trusting today, especially when dealing with people who have been less than honest with you at various times in the past. You know the old saying: Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Venus in the wealth area of your chart may tempt you to go on a spree but in the back of your mind you know you’ll regret it if you do. You can’t solve a problem by throwing cash at it, and it certainly won’t mend a broken heart!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s Venus-Neptune link warns that someone you are close to could get a bit emotional. Do whatever it takes to reassure them that they are still the number one person in your life – and watch tears of grief turn to tears of joy.

