Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Give the artistic side of your nature permission to express itself over the coming year. Don’t worry what friends and family and work colleagues might think about what you are doing, the only thing that matters is that it brings pleasure to you personally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not understand how or why you have reached an answer to a problem of some kind but you know, deep down, that it is correct, so follow what your inner voice tells you even though every other voice may be screeching at you to stop!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to hit back at someone who has harmed you in some way but is it really worth the effort? Probably not. Your best course of action by far is to let it go and not hold a grudge against them, for your own peace of mind.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There may be a dozen and one everyday tasks that need to be dealt with but you are advised to ignore them all and do only what makes you smile. You will be happiest if you get together with friends and hit the town for some fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some people will always annoy you by the way they speak and act but you don’t have to let them get under your skin. If you want to stay sane today you will need to blot those people out of your consciousness. Pretend they don’t exist.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With the sun moving through your birth sign you will get your way more often than not but it will pay you to let others win occasionally. Also, you’re not the only one who comes up with interesting ideas, so don’t dismiss what friends and colleagues tell you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

For some strange reason you can’t help but look over your shoulder at the moment but there really is nothing to fear. Friday’s full moon will force you to face up to what’s been worrying you and you’ll kick yourself when you realize how insignificant it is.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have no idea why a friend is giving you a hard time but it may be because they think you are putting your own needs first. Make it your priority today to show them that your needs and their needs don’t have to conflict.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to ride to the rescue of a friend in need today but you would be doing them more of a favor by insisting they sort out their own problems. They won’t learn to avoid mistakes if you are always there to help them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means try to explain to friends and loved ones what you are doing and why but don’t expect them to understand. The planets indicate you might as well go ahead and do what feels right and let others work it out for themselves, if they can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have better things to do with your time than hold someone’s hand and guide them through what is really a very simple task but if you make the effort it will be worth it in the long-term. They will feel they owe you – and they do!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It might be a smart move to keep your thoughts to yourself over the next 24 hours, especially if you are considering ending some kind of professional or business partnership in the near future. The less others know about your plans the better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You’re no stranger to hard work but that does not mean you are obliged to toil for other people’s benefit. The more you agree to do for friends and colleagues now the less time and energy you will have for your own needs later. Just say no.

