Your daily horoscope: August 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A project you begin over the next few months will take off in a big way before the end of the year. You will hit on something a lot of people are going to want and there will be no limits to how far you can take it – so go all the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to knuckle down to some serious work this weekend, but that does not necessarily mean physical work. As mind planet Mercury moves back into the most creative area of your chart you should be looking for ways to express your latent genius.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will need to focus on family issues of one sort or another over the next 48 hours. A solid and happy domestic foundation is the rock on which you can build success of both a professional and financial nature in the near future.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruling planet, moves in your favour again this weekend, so keep your options open and be ready to react to new opportunities, of which there will be plenty. Travel and social plans that were recently disrupted can now start moving ahead again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to make sure that the things you have changed in recent weeks stay changed, and what happens over the next 48 hours will help you test whether they are as strong as you think they are. Make sure what you build is going to last.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury moves back into your sign this weekend, making it easier for you to express yourself and to persuade other people that their interests and your interests are closely allied. Above all Leo, recognize that you don’t have to do everything yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are about to embark on a period of self-examination and what you discover about yourself over the next few days could be a touch uncomfortable. The good news is that once you face up to the issues that arise you will be mentally stronger for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is an important time for your ideas and beliefs and it’s quite likely that some of the things you have taken for granted in the past won’t seem so clear cut in the future. That’s good. Life isn’t about standing still, it’s about growing and progressing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your need to speak up and let people in positions of authority know who you are and what you can do. As Mercury, planet of communication, joins the sun in the career area of chart this weekend you will find exciting new ways to express yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Not everyone will approve of what you choose to do this weekend, but you’re in one of those typically Sagittarian moods where you simply don’t care what the rest of the world thinks – and it means you’ll get a lot done in a short space of time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be realistic about what you can hope to achieve. Aim high by all means but make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for and how much of an effort you are going to have to make. At the very least, be kind to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even if you make it clear to those around you that you are not in the least bit interested in their opinions they will still make sure you hear what they have to say. At least pretend to listen, even if you have no intention of following their advice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a busy time for you, especially on the work front, and it’s quite likely that you will be asked to take on even more responsibilities over the next few days. The fact is you are doing enough as it is, so say “no” and mean it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com