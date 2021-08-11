Your daily horoscope: August 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you have been too nice for your own good in recent months and you now need to balance the cosmic books by making sure your needs come first. Strangely, others will respect you more if you kick up a bit of a fuss.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how strong your opinions may be today’s Mercury-Jupiter links warns you won’t win others round to your way of thinking, so don’t waste time trying. Next time, make sure you’ve got enough facts on your side so they can’t ignore what you say.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As mind planet Mercury joins Mars in one of the best areas of your chart today your confidence will go through the roof. Just make sure you don’t start believing that you can never be wrong and you can never be beaten. That’s asking for trouble!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Differences of opinion are likely today and loved ones are unlikely to accept that you know certain things better than they do. The last thing you need now is a bad atmosphere, especially on the home front, so don’t push it. They’ll come round eventually.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are in no mood to take orders at the moment and if a work colleague insists you do one thing you will do the opposite just to spite them. Be careful they don’t bluff you by telling you to do the opposite of what they actually want!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As mind planet Mercury moves into the main financial area of your chart today it will become obvious what you need to do to start saving money – and you DO need to start saving! You’ve been leaking dollars and cents of late and it must stop.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This may be a trying time in many ways but the cosmic picture is changing and it won’t be long before the sun comes out from behind the clouds. A new beginning will soon be both possible and desirable, so start making plans – and make them big!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you will be more open than usual to the negative suggestions of other people. The best way to protect yourself is to make a conscious effort to look for the best in all people and all situations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Anyone who thinks you have been too cautious of late will see the more adventurous side of your nature today and they are sure to be impressed. They will be even more impressed if you make an effort to find them a place in your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is shaping up to be one of the most important times of the year for you, especially on the work front where you will soon get the chance to make a name for yourself. Make sure it’s a good name though – aim to be famous, not infamous!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The cosmic picture will become clearer over the next few days and it won’t be long before you know exactly what it is you should be doing with your time and your energy. Don’t listen to other people’s doubts and fears – it’s only your actions that count.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may want to be open and honest about your feelings today but it’s unlikely others will be sympathetic. As communications planet Mercury moves into one of the more secretive areas of your chart it might be wiser to keep your emotions under wraps.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days will bring opportunities to sort out any lingering disputes with friends and loved ones. Whatever your differences may have been in the past they don’t have to be carried into the future. Deal with them now, then move on together.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com