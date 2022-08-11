Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your sign on your birthday but there is a challenging sun-Uranus link too, so you will have to make a constant effort to get the best from others and from yourself. Life will be as happy as you choose to make it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you go over the top and say things you don’t really mean today you must expect some kind of backlash. And if you throw doubt on someone’s ability or honesty you may have to pay a financial penalty too. Is it worth being so outspoken?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s sun-Uranus link warns you could get in a fight with someone it might have been better to avoid. Try to stay calm on the outside, even if you are boiling over with rage on the inside. Whatever your dispute may be it’s not worth the aggro.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be incredibly decisive at the moment but others seem to be taking an age to make up their minds about what needs to be done. You may have no option but to cut ties and do your own thing. You don’t actually need them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What happens over the next few days while the moon is full means you will need to come to terms with a sudden and unwelcome change in your circumstances. In the long term you’ll do fine but you may need to limit your ambitions for a while.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Uranus link warns you must be ready for changes both at home and at work but especially the latter. If you don’t agree with what your colleagues or your employer are doing then let them know … but don’t expect them to listen.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A friend will make at least one and maybe several awkward demands today and you will have to decide quickly whether or not it is in your interests to comply with their wishes. If you have to say “No” then say it as if you mean it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anyone who gives you a hard time today or tomorrow is going to wish they had stayed out of your way instead. You are in no mood to be dictated to by anyone, least of all those for whom you have only limited respect. Watch out world!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be careful what you say and the manner in which you say it, because even if you are correct in your observations friends and loved ones may react badly if they feel you are criticizing them unfairly. You don’t actually need to say anything at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your dominant nature could turn some people off over the next 24 hours, so tone down your act a bit and recognize that you don’t have to lay down the law on every single issue. Or do you enjoy making enemies rather than friends?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how heavily the odds may be stacked against you today you will get your way in the end. You have a talent for wearing down your opponents, to the point where they just give in and give you whatever it is you desire!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be full of life and raring to go but not everyone possesses the same high levels of physical, mental and emotional energy as you, so make allowances. Great things are possible if you can get others behind you, but it will need a sensitive touch.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Give small-minded people a miss today. You know who they are, they’re the ones who can’t seem to get their heads round the fact that the world is changing for the better. What’s the point of having them around if they do nothing but complain?

