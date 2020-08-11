Your daily horoscope: August 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You appear to have reached a stage in your life where you are ready to commit to your dreams 100 per cent. Your courage and commitment in pursuit of a cause will win you many friends and allies this year. Together you’ll change history for the better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Act tough today. Give those you deal with, both at work and on the street, the clear impression that if they give you a hard time they will get it back tenfold. You can be quite intimidating at times, and that fact will work in your favour.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not easy being patient with people who seem to stretch everything out twice as long as it needs to go, but stay calm and don’t lose your temper. You may find, once they finally get to the point, they’ve got something to say that’s worth listening to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Push yourself a little bit harder than usual today, because the planets indicate that extra effort will pay off big time. That applies not only to your work but also to affairs of the heart. Take time to let the one you love know how much you really care.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

In one way you will gain financially today, but in another way you will lose more than you expected. On balance you should come out at least even, so don’t let any losses get you down – almost certainly they are no more than temporary.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not want to get involved with someone who is clearly being provocative for the fun of it, but if you don’t clamp down on their stupidity now you could be subjected to it even more later on. You’ve got better things to do with your time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This should be an enjoyable day for you but it might be spoiled if you allow someone’s negative attitude to get you down. Whatever they say, and no matter how logical it may sound, resolve to ignore it. Be positive at all times and in all situations.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do you take what a friend or work colleague tells you seriously? You should know from past experience that this particular individual is not to be trusted – not necessarily because they are dishonest, but because they are so easily fooled themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have total and utter faith in your own abilities but the planets warn there is a danger you could overreach yourself and end up having to backtrack at the very last moment. Try looking ahead a bit rather than rushing in where angels fear to tread.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have never been one to watch what you say and it’s inevitable today that some of your opinions will upset those of a delicate disposition. That’s too bad. There is no reason at all why you should tone down your act to protect others’ sensitive natures.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you must spend money over the next 24 hours either make it other people’s money or make sure you can get a refund later on. Jupiter in your sign is making you a bit extravagant at the moment, so keep your cash in your pocket if you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will call it as you see it today and won’t care in the slightest if your honesty upsets people. It seems to be part of your role in life to say things that less radical types believe should be left unspoken. Say them often and say them loud.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means enjoy the good things in life, and don’t feel bad if not everyone around you is able to share in your delight. Just because you are sensitive by nature does not mean you have to take the cares of the world on your shoulders.

