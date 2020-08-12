Your daily horoscope: August 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when you want nothing more than to retreat from the chaos of the world. That’s fine, of course, but it’s unlikely you will stay away from the game for long. A little chaos can be quite exciting.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is a special time of year for you and you should be ready to do special things with it. Creatively and artistically you won’t lack for opportunities over the next few days, so believe you can be the best and you will be – it’s that simple.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If others expect you to be the life and soul of the party they will be disappointed, because you have some serious things on your mind and anything of a frivolous nature will annoy you. Hopefully you will be back to your happy face soon.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry that your plans seem to have come to a premature halt, because the breathing space it gives you over the next few days can be made to work in your favour. Travel and social activities are still well starred, so do something fun with your friends.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to make some tough financial decisions over the next few days, and they are more likely to be correct decisions if you think less about how much you might win or lose and more about what those decisions could mean for other people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A great many things are changing in your world, but on balance they are doing you a lot of good, so don’t try to avoid them. In the greater scheme of things all change is positive, so find ways to go with the flow rather than struggle against it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to resolve to spend less time worrying what other people think about what you are doing and more time actually doing it. There will always be those who are critical of your actions, and those are the people you need to pretend don’t exist.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to come out of your shell and step into the limelight. Believe it or not you are immensely popular with just about everyone at the moment, and if you can leverage that approval there is no limit to what others will do for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to do anything special to get ahead in the world, you just have to carry on doing what you are doing to the best of your abilities – and your abilities are way above average. You will impress important people over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If something you are working on no longer fulfils you the way it once did then call a halt. To give of your best you need to be fully engaged in your work, and if you are not that’s a sign you should be working on something else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

So many things have occurred of late that were completely beyond your control, and it hasn’t been a pleasant experience. On the other hand, it has been a learning experience, and what you’ve learned most is that you need to accept the rough with the smooth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The world needs to see more of you, not less. You are who you are for a reason and you have a very special part to play in the universal design, so get out there and do what your heart tells you is right. It’s right for other people too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You try so hard to get along with other people, even those you don’t much like, but today you will have to admit that there is one particular individual you will never see eye-to-eye with. It’s no big deal, just find ways to avoid them.

