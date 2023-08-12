Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most positive thing you can do on your birthday is to sit down and make a one-to-10 list of your aims for the year ahead. Even if you only complete the first five of them your life will be transformed – for the better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you will surely go over the top in some way this weekend, but that’s okay. Keep rivals on their toes by reminding them they cannot afford to take it easy when you are around.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Other people can go to extremes if they choose to but you don’t have to follow their example. You can still get ahead in the game called life by playing to your strengths. One of which is moving relentlessly toward your goal a step at a time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to be overly assertive this weekend but you do have to let others know you have no intention of doing anything that might reflect badly on you. If colleagues suggest you join them in cutting corners and ignoring rules just say no.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What occurs this weekend will bring you back to your senses and clue you in to the fact that your present course of action can only end in failure. If making money is your main obsession you may be setting yourself up for a loss.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may believe that you can take almost any risk and get away with it but the planets tell a different story. You don’t have to gamble to get what you need, you just have to put in the required effort over a lengthy period of time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must not let anyone, not even your closest friends, push you in a direction you don’t want to go. They may say there is nothing to fear but if your instincts tell you a different story you would be a fool to ignore them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn if you need to get something done over the next 48 hours, and get it done right, you will have to do it yourself. Sadly, not everyone on your team is as committed or as professional in their outlook as you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you believe that your interests are being threatened then you must go on the attack. You may not want to start a fight but if others get the impression that you won’t stick up for yourself they may never stop taking liberties.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to continually put yourself to the test. You don’t have to constantly prove you are better than everyone else. Take a break from your labours and let life come to you today. The universe indicates you have nothing to fear or to prove.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Refuse a request that sounds more like an order. If a colleague cannot ask nicely for something then why should you give it to them? The more they insist you do as they say the more you must insist they make an effort themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep what you are planning to yourself over the next 48 hours. Sometimes you can be too chatty for your own good and if the wrong person gets to hear of your designs they may be tempted to place some rather large obstacles in your path.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Petty disputes will be difficult to avoid this weekend but that does not mean you have to take them seriously. Promise yourself here and now that you will not let friends, relatives or work colleagues pull you down to their low level of debate.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com