Your daily horoscope: August 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to be quite forceful this year, especially when dealing with people who don’t share your vision of the way things could be. But you will also have to accept that some people will never agree with you. Their view of the world is very different indeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is still one of the most exciting and potentially profitable times of the year for you, so drop any inhibitions you may have about going out into the world and making your mark and just do it. Create success both for yourself and for other people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to dwell on any negative news that comes your way over the next 24 hours. Almost certainly the situation is not as bad as it seems and, almost certainly, others are trying to put fear in your heart by declaring “the end is nigh”. It’s a lie.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you expect to get straight answers from friends and colleagues today you may be disappointed. The cosmic picture is rather murky at the moment, making it hard to see what is true and what is false – and if others don’t know then how can you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Big decisions are best avoided today, mainly because your logic circuits are unlikely to be working at full capacity. Worse, some of those you have dealings with seem to have forgotten what the word “logic” even means – assuming they knew to begin with, of course.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in one of your chatty moods at the moment, and that’s good, but don’t let your mouth run away with itself to such an extent that you start giving strangers and potential rivals information they have no need to know. That’s hugely dangerous.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There’s a lot of deception taking place at the moment, so you need to be on your guard at all times. You may also find that certain people are more than a little sensitive when it comes to criticism, no matter how heavily you sugar-coat it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be worrying about something that nine times out of ten would not bother you in the slightest. Why? The best way to get past it is to ignore the source of your anxiety and focus on something that inspires you. Learn to smile again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It won’t be long before the cosmic picture changes in your favor and you start to believe that the universe loves you again. In the meantime, try not to let little things get to you, especially when they come from a source you have no way of controlling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in Leo at this time of year expands your horizons and helps you to believe that life can be so much better in the future than it was in the past. And where and when does the future begin? It begins right here and right now!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be tempting to ignore a problem in the hope that it will go away of its own accord but the planets warn that is very unlikely to happen. Instead, focus your mind exclusively on what’s got you down and find ways to get yourself up again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn you must be careful what you say, both at home and at work. If you must say things that other people may not like very much, make sure you say them clearly and precisely, and make sure you have the facts to back up your claims.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your spirits need a bit of a lift and what happens over the next few days will bring at least one, and maybe several, opportunities to get a smile back on your face. Or are you the sort of Pisces who enjoys being down in the dumps?

