 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: August 12

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to be quite forceful this year, especially when dealing with people who don’t share your vision of the way things could be. But you will also have to accept that some people will never agree with you. Their view of the world is very different indeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is still one of the most exciting and potentially profitable times of the year for you, so drop any inhibitions you may have about going out into the world and making your mark and just do it. Create success both for yourself and for other people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to dwell on any negative news that comes your way over the next 24 hours. Almost certainly the situation is not as bad as it seems and, almost certainly, others are trying to put fear in your heart by declaring “the end is nigh”. It’s a lie.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you expect to get straight answers from friends and colleagues today you may be disappointed. The cosmic picture is rather murky at the moment, making it hard to see what is true and what is false – and if others don’t know then how can you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Big decisions are best avoided today, mainly because your logic circuits are unlikely to be working at full capacity. Worse, some of those you have dealings with seem to have forgotten what the word “logic” even means – assuming they knew to begin with, of course.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in one of your chatty moods at the moment, and that’s good, but don’t let your mouth run away with itself to such an extent that you start giving strangers and potential rivals information they have no need to know. That’s hugely dangerous.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There’s a lot of deception taking place at the moment, so you need to be on your guard at all times. You may also find that certain people are more than a little sensitive when it comes to criticism, no matter how heavily you sugar-coat it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be worrying about something that nine times out of ten would not bother you in the slightest. Why? The best way to get past it is to ignore the source of your anxiety and focus on something that inspires you. Learn to smile again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It won’t be long before the cosmic picture changes in your favor and you start to believe that the universe loves you again. In the meantime, try not to let little things get to you, especially when they come from a source you have no way of controlling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in Leo at this time of year expands your horizons and helps you to believe that life can be so much better in the future than it was in the past. And where and when does the future begin? It begins right here and right now!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be tempting to ignore a problem in the hope that it will go away of its own accord but the planets warn that is very unlikely to happen. Instead, focus your mind exclusively on what’s got you down and find ways to get yourself up again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn you must be careful what you say, both at home and at work. If you must say things that other people may not like very much, make sure you say them clearly and precisely, and make sure you have the facts to back up your claims.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your spirits need a bit of a lift and what happens over the next few days will bring at least one, and maybe several, opportunities to get a smile back on your face. Or are you the sort of Pisces who enjoys being down in the dumps?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies