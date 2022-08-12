Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s time to stop just thinking about what you want to do with your life and actually do it. A full moon on your birthday means you are at a crossroads: either you follow your dream or you let go of it once and for all. Over to you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you need to remember today is that to a certain extent you create our own reality. You cannot stop what other people say and do but you can control the way you react to it – that’s your power. Positive thoughts can always overcome negative events.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An issue that has been causing you sleepless nights will finally be resolved today, though maybe not in the way you expected or wanted. Most likely though you are so tired of the matter that you will accept any deal that is offered to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means get out and about and explore new places today but don’t lose sight of the fact that you still have responsibilities closer to home and you can’t run away from them forever. You are fooling only yourself if you think you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be convinced that your latest money-making idea is a winner but not everyone will agree with you, so expect some negativity from family and friends over the next 24 hours. Ultimately though it’s your decision, so do you feel lucky?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everything may be right with your world at the moment but the current full moon warns that not everyone you deal with on a day-to-day basis is as happy with life as you are. What can you do to cheer them up? Make that your priority today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are aspects of your lifestyle that you are less than happy with and if you are thinking of having a clear-out – of people, of possessions, of playthings – this is certainly a good day to start. But don’t go too far – some things are worth keeping.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point arguing with people whose outlook on life is at odds with your own. The full moon warns that the best you can hope for is to agree to disagree and go your separate ways. You can still be friends, at a distance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means look at what other people have achieved and use that to motivate your own ambitions, but don’t copy them exactly. You have your own needs and your own style and must set your goals accordingly. Make what you give to the world unique.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point attaching too much importance to what you see or hear today because the full moon will sweep away everything you thought you knew. Keep things simple, both at home and at work. Avoid complicated situations and complicated people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Minor irritations could easily get out of hand over the next 24 hours and could cost you a not insignificant amount of money in the process, so promise yourself now that no matter what happens you won’t overreact. Staying calm is an absolute must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Treat everything you see and hear today and over the weekend as a bit of a joke. Life may seem super serious to some people but from your point of view it’s no more than a comedy show, so laugh at it all and don’t fear the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The fact that you have taken a few wrong turnings of late does not mean you have to take another one now. The full moon will tempt you to risk a lot to gain a lot today but don’t be fooled – the odds are not in your favour.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com