Your daily horoscope: August 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Changes in your work or career could be unsettling over the coming months but in the long-term they will work in your favour, so embrace them and find ways to turn them to your advantage. Above all you need to accept that nothing stays the same forever.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Think carefully before you decide to end a partnership of some kind. It may seem the right thing to do on an emotional level but will it be in your long-term interests? It may not be a perfect relationship but it still has it uses.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The pace of life has been extreme of late but as changes planet Uranus begins one of its retrograde phases you may get a bit of a breather. Don’t take it too easy though as you still have important issues to resolve, and important people to impress.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point working on something which no longer interests you, so end it now and move on to something more interesting. Don’t feel guilty about leaving other people behind – the only thing that matters is that your work makes you happy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Certain people will be rather assertive today, maybe even aggressive, so reduce the chances of conflict by not saying anything that could annoy them. However, if they do, make it clear they want a showdown then you may have to come out fighting.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you want to impress may be a touch critical of your performance today and although it will hurt your pride to admit it you know they have a point. Don’t get defensive about it – learn from what they tell you and resolve to do better next time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You’ll want to do something different today but whatever it is you must not let it disrupt your existing routine. Can you have it both ways? You can if you think ahead and get others to assist you rather than trying to do it all on your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how successful you may be there is something more you want to achieve and if you start moving toward a new goal today it won’t be long before you reach it. Changes are good for you Libra, so long as you know what it is you desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have to raise your voice a bit to get heard today, but try not to get angry if some people don’t seem to be paying attention. If they miss out on what you have to say then that’s their loss, one they will much regret later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is important that you put principle ahead of power today, even if it means that you lose out in some way. Nothing is more important to you than your reputation for honesty, so don’t risk it for the sake of short-term benefit. It’s not worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can, if you wish, make a few waves and embarrass someone who annoys you but be warned, it could also cost you in ways you cannot foresee. Yes, of course, life should be fun but it’s rarely a good idea to make fun of other people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your ambitions need to be narrowed down to just the two or three things that mean the most to you. You have far too many things going on in your life at the moment and that means your energy tends to be scattered, thus losing power.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you stick with what you know and trust or do you do something new and exciting? It may seem a no-brainer but the planets warn you must not be too adventurous over the next few days. What seems like fun now could have painful consequences.