Your daily horoscope: August 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With Mars and Pluto active on your birthday you won’t lack for energy over the 12 next months, but you need to use that energy in positive ways. The line between creation and destruction can be exceedingly thin, so make sure your mind always governs your emotions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you are in control today. Make sure everything, at home and at work, is done the way you want it to be done. Not everyone will be happy about it, of course, but what can they do? When you are this dynamic there’s just no stopping you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Over the past few months you will have noticed that even when there was disruption in your life it seemed to work out well in the end. It may not be so easy to see the light behind the dark now – but it’s still there, so don’t stop looking.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make it your business to encourage a friend or family member today, especially if they seem to be losing heart over a project they once had high hopes for. A little bit of praise could make all the difference, and get them fired with enthusiasm again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You just cannot sit still at the moment – there is so much that needs to be done and there never seems to be enough time. What happens over the next few days should convince you that running about here, there and everywhere is not the answer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever you choose to do today you will tackle it with passion and power, and that’s great. But you also need to make sure that what you do has a purpose, one that benefits not just you personally but those you interact with on a daily basis.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s Mars-Pluto link is sure to bring your hidden anger to the surface, and it may not be a pretty sight! No doubt you are entitled to be annoyed with people who have let you down, but will shouting at them solve anything? It rarely does.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t be afraid to discuss your dreams and desires with someone you trust. You may be worried that they will pour scorn on what you want to do with your life, but it’s far more likely they will encourage and assist you, and that’s what you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Pluto, your ruler, links with Mars, planet of anger, today and it’s likely that whatever resentment you feel against certain people will come to the surface. It may be right to get annoyed with them but don’t get so annoyed that you endanger your own reputation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may believe that the best way to get what you want is to take it, but give that some thought before you act on it. Even if you are successful in the short term you could set up counter forces that cause all sorts of problems later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You cannot always get your own way, no matter how much power you have, and that is a lesson you will need to learn over the next few days. Today’s Mars-Pluto link warns you are by no means the only one with desires that demand to be met.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to take a money matter a lot more seriously than you have been taking it in recent weeks. The planets indicate that some sort of crisis is about to occur and if you treat it as a joke the joke will most likely be on you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Yes, of course, there is nothing you cannot do in life, but some things are going to be easier than others. Be smart and focus on those aims that don’t require you to prove yourself by putting everything on the line. Life doesn’t have to be hard.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com