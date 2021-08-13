Your daily horoscope: August 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Words can hurt as well as heal and the message of your birthday chart is that you must choose your words with care over the coming 12 months. Not only will others appreciate it but you could benefit too. A little bit of tact will go a very long way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Listen to your inner voice and act on what it says, even if people who claim to be better informed insist you listen only to them. Actually, you don’t need to listen to your inner voice at all – just do the opposite of what the know-it-alls tell you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you think is a problem is of no consequence at all and a week or so from now you will be amazed that you took it so seriously. The fact is some people can be hugely persuasive and those are the people you have been listening to – wrongly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An emotional problem you thought had been dealt with ages ago will raise its ugly head again over the next 24 hours. Don’t try to ignore it – instead, be totally honest as to why it has such a grip on you. Then break that grip for good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how exciting a friend makes a new activity sound you are strongly advised to give it a miss if it means taking on extra responsibilities. Do you really have time and energy to spare? On the contrary, you are lacking in both at the moment.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to give in to threats or blackmail and the fact that someone does not seem to know that means you have them at a disadvantage. Pretend you are willing to do whatever they say – then come down on them hard!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now that Mercury, your ruler, is moving through your sign you should look again at a decision you made earlier in the year. Was it the right decision? Could you have done things differently? Be honest with yourself, then change things swiftly and decisively.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you hear today may not be music to your ears but it’s not bad news either, so don’t react as if the world is coming to an end. Leave that kind of hysterical nonsense to people who don’t share your ability to think in a straight line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be honest with yourself about what it is you are trying to achieve, and once you’ve done that be honest with family and friends about it too. You may be pleasantly surprised how much support you get. Others will admire the extent of your ambitions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may seem to be out of favour with someone in a position of power at the moment but don’t worry about it. You’re not the only one who is finding it hard to get along with them, so obviously the problem is more with them than with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is a mountain to climb you can be sure Capricorn will be leading the way, and because you are such a fearless explorer you may have picked up a few followers of late. That’s nice but don’t let them depend on you – they’ll only hold you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend in need is likely to be a considerable burden to you today but being the nice guy you are you won’t turn them away. Don’t be too kind-hearted though. If they get the impression you will always be there for them they may never leave you alone!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A friend or family member will do everything in their power to get you involved in some sort of joint venture, but if it’s not the kind of thing that floats your boat you must let them know you’re not interested. Say “no” and mean it.

