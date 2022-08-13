Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will be a good one but it could be a great one if you change your thinking in one small way. Ask yourself each and every day how you can help other people. The universe will send that help back to you many times over.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn that someone, maybe a friend, maybe a work colleague, will try to deflect attention from their own failures by putting you under the spotlight. Stay calm and refuse to get angry with them. Nothing they say or do can harm you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want to impress your employer or someone else in a position of power this weekend then you need to act quickly and decisively. You won’t be the only one who is striving to get noticed, so make your move and make it now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The only danger this weekend is that you might overreact to criticism and make things more difficult for yourself than they need have been. Authority figures are well aware of your talents and won’t take what your enemies say seriously unless you do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Emotions you have been struggling with for quite some time will come to the surface over the next 48 hours and it may not be pretty. On the other hand, you will feel so much better once you have got all that unnecessary negativity off your chest.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to stand firm when dealing with people who try to pull rank on you. Saturn in your opposite sign will bring challenges you may not feel equipped to deal with but if you stay strong and think creatively you’ll find ways to overcome them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you make an effort to see a situation from the point of view of a friend or loved one this weekend you will understand why they have been acting so strangely of late. Would you react any differently if you were under so much personal pressure?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do whatever it takes to clear the air over the next 48 hours. Any bad feelings that may exist between you and those you live, work or do business with must be dealt with. Be honest with everyone and demand that everyone is honest with you as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What seems like a perfectly good decision to you may seem strange to people who don’t share your outlook on life, so expect a few questions this weekend. Make sure the answers you give not only sound rational but are actually backed up by the facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets suggest that your heart isn’t in what you have agreed to do this weekend but you know it’s too late to pull out, so get on with it and make sure you do a really good job. Friends and colleagues will appreciate your professional attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you helped someone out in a crisis a while back does not mean you have to help them out again. If they did not learn their lesson then what makes you think they will learn this time around? A little tough-talking may do them good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more excitable friends and loved ones are this weekend the more you must refuse to get caught up in the emotional storm that is brewing. If others want to get carried away that’s up to them – you are under no obligation to join in with their stupidity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you know what the answer to a problem is but what occurs this weekend will make it painfully clear you don’t know the half of it. According to the planets you are too close to the situation to see it clearly. Stand back a bit.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com