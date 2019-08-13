Your daily horoscope: August 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Listen to and act on what your inner voice tells you this year. Friends and family members may give you all sorts of advice but the only person you can really trust is yourself and deep down you always know what is true and what is right.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will have to give up on something today and whatever it happens to be you are advised to let it go quickly and without regret or a backward glance. The sooner you get rid of it the sooner you can move on to something much, much better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A relationship will be put to the test today and although it should survive it won’t be the same again. That might sound negative but in fact the opposite is true: having a clearer understanding of each other’s needs will move the relationship to a more mature level.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your workload will increase a bit over the next few days but that’s okay. In fact you may be pleased that you are being forced to do more as you have not been your usual dynamic self of late. A bit of external discipline will do you good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get serious about something of a creative or artistic nature. If you want it to be a success – and of course you do – then you are going to have to move up to a higher level and show friends and colleagues that you mean business.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t find it easy to express yourself today but you don’t have to. Friends and relatives know you well enough to interpret what you are trying to say, even if the words come out a bit garbled. Body language is important too, and you’ve got plenty of that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At some point today you will realize that an opinion you have carried for many years is maybe not the last word on the subject. Don’t feel bad if you find you have to adjust your outlook on the world – many people, unlike you, are incapable of change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A change you made in the distant past will begin to make itself felt over the next few days. If you had given up on it making much of a difference it will come as a pleasant surprise to find that your efforts were not in vain after all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not have accomplished as much as you had hoped over the past few months but you have still done more than most people, so don’t be too hard on yourself. Remember, it’s not the quantity of your experiences that matters but the quality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t give up on something just because you are finding it tough. The planets indicate you are now close to the point where your efforts pay off and it starts to come easy to you. You’re more than halfway there, so there’s no point in turning back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Major changes are taking place but you’re not the sort to let it worry you. On the contrary, you find it amusing that so many people are losing their heads and running around as if it’s the end of days. If only everyone could be like you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must protect your interests today, because if you don’t you could find that a rival takes advantage of your weakness and takes possession of something that used to be yours. Better to make an enemy or two than let yourself be bullied.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

An attractive new face on your social scene will quicken your pulse over the next few days but you are advised not to take your feelings too seriously. The planets indicate that while a meeting of minds may be possible a meeting of hearts is very unlikely.