Your daily horoscope: August 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to put yourself about over the coming year. You need to show your face in places where important people gather. Half the battle in life is just turning up, and if you are always around when others need you the rewards could be substantial.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is never a wrong time to be an Aries and as things stand it’s a great time right now. The sun in Leo means you have the energy and ambition to go all the way, so don’t listen to those who tell you to tone down your act.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not everything will go your way today and over the weekend but most things will, so resolve to ignore the small stuff and focus only on the bigger picture. Where relationships are concerned though, be warned: a secret infatuation won’t stay secret for long.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You dislike restrictions at the best of times and you will absolutely hate them today. Be that as it may, there are a number of things you must do for other people before you get the chance to move on. Do them with a smile on your face.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may come into money over the next few days, but don’t be tempted to rush out and spend it all in one go. Cosmic activity in the main financial area of your chart warns you need to control the more impulsive side of your nature.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in and around your birth sign makes you super ambitious, which is great, but other aspects warn you need to take care when dealing with people in positions of power. Why? Because their interests may be seriously at odds with your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to be too trusting over the next 24 hours, because if others get the idea that you will agree to anything they will most likely ask you for everything. It’s not wrong to put your own interests first – in fact right now it’s essential.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You appear to be overthinking a situation that is really quite straightforward. Your best course of action by far is to follow whatever your first instincts happens to be, because that comes from the part of you that knows all the answers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There could be things happening in your job or career that you probably don’t much enjoy, but over the longer-term the changes now taking place will benefit you in numerous ways. Trust that the universe knows what you need – and quit worrying!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Over the next few days you will gain a number of very useful insights into the way the world works. Once you have understood that everything in your life happens for a reason it should be easier to tailor your actions to the greater reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Instead of trying to improve your circumstances every which way, try enjoying things the way they already are. Your success and happiness depend more on the mental attitude you choose to adopt than on how ambitious you are or how much money you make.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make a serious effort to see the situation you are in from someone else’s point of view. It won’t be easy for someone whose opinions are as inflexible as yours, but if you can do it then it could open up a whole new world of creative possibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A confrontation of some sort is likely today, one that has been brewing for quite a while. If you are smart you will make an effort to meet others halfway (but no further than that) so a solution can be hammered out that everyone gains from.

