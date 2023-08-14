Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be plenty of laughter in your life over the coming 12 months, and there will be plenty of affection too. Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Maybe, but you’ll be in the sort of mood where you are happy to risk it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your reputation will soar over the next few days as thesSun in the most active area of your chart encourages you to get out into the world and make your mark. You don’t have to be aggressive about it though – aim to make friends, not enemies!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem to others as if you don’t have a care in the world but deep down you are worried about something, most likely to do with your domestic situation. If you need assistance, or even sympathy, don’t be too proud to ask for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that spending time with friends and loved ones is infinitely more important than making money and getting ahead on the work front. You cannot put a financial value on having fun, still less on love.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more someone tries to convince you today that nothing can possibly go wrong and that any risks you take are sure to pay off the more careful you will need to be. Experience taught you long ago that there is no such thing as a sure thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to possess almost limitless self-confidence at the moment and the feeling that you cannot possibly lose will remain with you up to and beyond Wednesday’s new moon. Somehow you just know you will come out ahead of the game.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something of a personal nature is playing on your mind but it is important that you don’t keep your feelings or your fears to yourself. You are not the only one who has gone through this type of situation, so get help if you need it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your can-do attitude will impress colleagues and people in positions of power today but don’t get carried away and take on tasks that may be too much for you. Libra has limits like everyone else and there is no shame in knowing what they are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you must play by the book, even if following the rules slows you down. A rival is hoping and praying they will get the chance to accuse you of doing something underhand. Don’t let that happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t hesitate for even a moment if a friend or loved one needs assistance today – you will rush to their rescue even if you have to put your own plans on hold. There is, was and always will be something heroic in the Sagittarius nature.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be tempted to go on a spree today but if you are smart you will control that urge and wait until you know for certain you have enough money to do as you please. The approaching new moon suggests that time may be very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A relationship has been under a considerable amount of pressure recently and you may be wondering if it is worth carrying on with, but don’t do anything drastic just yet. The upcoming new moon will encourage you to make another go of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to stop taking life so seriously and lighten up a bit. There are certainly things going on in the world that make you want to cry but will your tears change anything? No they will not, so dry your eyes and do something practical instead.

