Your daily horoscope: August 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have total confidence in your abilities – you’re a Leo after all – but some people will need convincing that you know what you are doing over the coming year. It’s important that you win them over to your side, because without them you won’t get far.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find a certain situation amusing but not everyone will see the funny side, so be careful what you say and who you say it to. The planets warn if you laugh at the wrong time or in the wrong place you could turn people against you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort to get excitable but it’s likely that someone will rub you the wrong way to such an extent this weekend that you say things you later regret. Remind yourself that in the greater scheme of things hardly any of it matters.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets warn that the harder you push yourself this weekend the less likely it is you will get what you are working on finished. That’s because you have already moved beyond the point of diminishing returns, where the more you give the less you get.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something from your past will catch up with you over the next 48 hours but there is no reason to worry about it because all that will happen is that you get the chance to put something right that previously you got wrong. That’s cause for celebration.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point pretending to be what you are not because the people who know you best will see through your disguise with ease. Be true to your nature and insist that those you live, work and do business with stay true to their natures too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Avoid getting involved in any sort of gossip this weekend, because your ill-chosen words could come back at you in ways you cannot foresee. People expect you to be open and honest, and if you trade in rumors and hearsay your reputation will suffer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must now finish a project you started earlier in the year. Draw up a schedule that will take you from where you are to where you want to be and stick with it until the job is done. After that, reward yourself with a night on the town!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus your mind and your energy in a single direction and don’t worry that others might not see the point of what you are doing. The only thing that matters is that you can see how your ambitions will benefit from being wholly committed rather than half-hearted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you find yourself involved in an argument that you cannot win over the next 48 hours you would be wise to turn your back and walk away. It’s not a good time to waste energy on trivial matters, still less on trivial people, so give it a miss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you put your trust in a while back no longer seems to be pulling their weight and you must make it your business to find out why. Most likely they have lost interest in what you have been doing together, so find a more dynamic partner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Certain individuals are clearly doing all they can to annoy you and it’s unlikely you will be able to hold back your anger for long. When you do finally blow your top, go all the way. The time for talk and compromise is well and truly over.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What starts out as a simple job today could get very complicated very quickly, so make sure you devote plenty of time and energy to getting it done. You could employ someone else to sort it out for you but can you afford the cost? Probably not.

