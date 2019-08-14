Your daily horoscope: August 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can believe in yourself and what you are doing then the next 12 months will see you taking giant strides toward fulfilling your ambitions. You have the talent and the knowledge and the energy to change your life for the better, so start using it more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can accomplish a lot on your own today but you will accomplish so much more if you get together with a group of friends or like-minded workmates. Creatively, artistically and professionally the more you do with others the more success you will enjoy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you try to negotiate from a position of weakness there is no way you will get a good deal and the sooner you recognize that fact the sooner you can start making the necessary changes. If your position is still weak, try allying yourself with powerful people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is something you need to do but don’t know how to go about it then you must get help from the experts. It will, of course, cost money but you could end up paying twice as much if you try to muddle through on your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing now is that what you do in public makes it seem as if you are making a difference. You like to believe that you are a good person, even though the world around you can at times be wicked, so do something positive today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think you know what is going to happen next but the planets warn you are most likely fooling yourself. You may be acting in a rational manner but the problem is that some of the people you are dealing with will be acting on emotion alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You want to forgive someone who has hurt you but they are not making it easy. Perhaps it’s time to accept that there is something in their nature that compels them to say and do things that are not very nice. On this occasion, forgiveness is overrated.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make use of other people’s knowledge and life experience to get what it is you desire. Libra is a sign that knows how to deal with people on a one-to-one level and there is no reason why you should not be using that skill to further your professional aims.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever you are currently working on you are advised either to finish it quickly or to put it on the back burner for a while. Your solar chart indicates that tomorrow’s full moon will bring a demanding new challenge that requires your full attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will get through a great deal of work with very little effort today, if you can be bothered. But if you can’t be bothered, don’t worry about it. There is no law that says you have to put work before play, so by all means just relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If something about a work or business deal does not feel quite right then play for time and find out what is wrong about it. Most likely you will discover that the other party is withholding information that you need to know to make a proper decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It will pay you to do whatever it takes to stay on good terms with work colleagues, even though some of the things they say and do may annoy you intensely. You will most likely need their assistance tomorrow, so keep it nice and friendly today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t just assume that partners and colleagues are telling you the truth today – make sure you check all the facts and figures so you don’t end up paying for their mistakes. It could save them money too, for which they might even thank you.