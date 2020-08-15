Your daily horoscope: August 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be surprised if you miss out on the promotion you were expecting on the work front. It may be a letdown to begin with but over the next 12 months there will be many other opportunities to shine. It could even be a blessing in disguise.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The fact that someone seems hypercritical of you at the moment suggests they fear you are pulling too far ahead of them – and they’re right, you are. There is no reason why you should rein in your ambitions. Give them something else to worry about today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Creative activities are under increasingly good stars, but because changes planet Uranus begins one of its retrograde phases today – in your own sign – you cannot afford to take anything for granted. Be confident that you will succeed, but keep your guard up too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do you ignore what your rivals are saying about you, or do you hit back and tell the world a few choice facts about them as well? On this occasion it might be wiser to keep a low profile. It’s unlikely that their misdeeds are lesser than yours!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be full of energy and enthusiasm, but the planets warn you must not rely too much on other people, even those who have never let you down in the past. Just because someone is a friend does not guarantee they know what they are talking about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have so much going for you at the moment, but don’t get sloppy and make silly mistakes. The planets warn if you overlook an important detail, especially on the work front, it could cost you dear before the end of the month. Do some serious research.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Focus all your energy in one direction and don’t let other people persuade you to start something new before your current project has been completed. No task or obstacle will be too much for you, but that does not mean you must do everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may look calm and collected to the world at large but actually you fear the worst. No doubt there are good reasons for that but just because everything around you is in turmoil does not mean your life is going down the drain. You’ll be fine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Physically and emotionally this could be a rough and tumble sort of weekend, but chances are you will enjoy every minute of the challenges the universe sends your way. You are never more alive than when dealing with situations that terrify other people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who thinks you will compromise on a point of principle is going to be disappointed. You don’t care how much it might cost you financially, you have never been one to back down when you know you are right, and you are not about to start now!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A sudden setback may catch you by surprise but the fact is you should have seen it coming. It is a universal law that the more expansion there is in one direction the bigger the deflation when the bubble finally bursts. You’re at that point now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens over the next 48 hours will come as a reminder that the moment you reach a point where you think you are in full control the universe will start taking that control away from you. Change is the only thing that is certain in life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the temptation to make a big deal of something that is of quite minor importance. The only reason it seems so dramatic is because you are feeling with your heart when you should be thinking with your head. Hopefully, common sense will prevail.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com