Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can expect a host of good things to come your way over the coming year and you must not hold back from enjoying them all. Don’t keep all that good fortune to yourself though, spread it around. The more you give the more the universe will reward you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make the most of the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart to show those who doubt your abilities that you are very much in the game. Don’t waste time trying to win people round to your viewpoint, just do what needs to be done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more certain people say you need to change direction the more doggedly you must stick to the path you are on. In a matter of days you will reach a point where you are so far ahead of your rivals that they can never catch up with you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you try to hold on to something over the next few days the more likely it is you will lose it. That applies not only to material possessions but to relationships as well. A softer grip is a must when dealing with those you love.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Resist the urge to give up on a project that has hit a rather big bump in the road. What occurs between now and when the sun changes signs on the 23rd will smooth your path and soon you will be flying towards your destination again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you follow your instincts you cannot possibly lose. With both the sun and Venus moving through your sign you can trust what your inner voice tells you, and if it tells you the so-called “experts” are wrong you must trust that message and act on it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been thinking for some time of changing your life in radical ways and soon you will get the chance to turn those thoughts into actions. Keep thinking this week and make plans that are both detailed and far-reaching. Success is very close indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone offers you the one thing you desire more than anything else today you will, of course, be suspicious. But what if the offer is on the level? What if they are serious about helping you? Don’t be too eager to reject their approach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Is life a bit dull at the moment? Are circumstances holding you back from fulfilling your dreams? That is about to change in a very big way. If you can stay cool over the next seven days the weeks that follow will be very much worth living.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your creative juices have been flowing over the past few weeks and with the sun moving through your fellow fire sign of Leo there is so much you can accomplish. Make the week ahead of you the one where you reach for your highest ideals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have all the energy you need to get things done but will you use it wisely? That is the question that matters. A lot will depend on your ability to inspire friends and colleagues to work with you. Don’t try to do it all on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

According to the planets good things will come your way through other people this week, so make efforts to get along with loved ones and work colleagues. Venus in the partnership area of your chart will help you. Charm your way to success and popularity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your sharp sense of humour could get you into a lot of trouble today, so watch what you say and who you say it to. Things that seem worthy of ridicule to you may be taken seriously by people who could use their power to damage you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com