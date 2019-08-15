Your daily horoscope: August 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday will challenge you in ways that demand a response, so don’t think you can keep a low profile over the coming 12 months. Why would you want to anyway when there is so much going on in the world that excites you?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you meet on your travels will have a big effect on your opinions and the way you look at the world. They may be no one special in themselves but what they tell you will be special – so special in fact that it might even transform your existence.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not allow your passions to get the better of you over the next day or two. As the full moon cuts across the family and career axis of your chart you may be tempted to favour one over the other but both must be given equal prominence.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have strong opinions about certain topics and you are not going to change them for anyone but try occasionally to understand why some people see the world through different eyes. It will make life easier and might even benefit you financially.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s okay to be a bit concerned about your financial situation but it’s not okay to let it dominate your thinking every minute of the day. Take care of family and relationship issues first and let the dollars and cents take care of themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A relationship that has been going through changes will go through one more change today and it could be the one that truly matters. Can you find a middle way where you both agree to differ? If you can then your time together is sure to continue.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must face up to reality. There can be no more wishful thinking about what is happening in your life. Today’s full moon will encourage you to sweep away all those things you have persuaded yourself are true but which you know deep down are not.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s cosmic activity, the full moon in particular, will bring about some rather startling events. Creatively and romantically this is a time when you can change many things for the better, but to do so you need to pull with partners, not push against them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you have feelings for will say or do something today that not only takes you by surprise but makes you wonder if they have the same kind of feelings as you. Chances are they do but the full moon is distorting your perceptions. Let it pass.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Things won’t happen the way you expect them to today but that’s okay because whatever occurs it will work in your favour one way or another. A relationship that has been going through a tough time of late will actually deepen and become more passionate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As always you will get what you want over the next few days but for best results you need to make sure that partners and family members and friends get what they want too. For every winner there can be and should be another winner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be careful what you ask for today because the full moon in your sign could bring it to you in a way that you did not expect and probably won’t be too happy about. Why not ask for nothing and make more of what you already have?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You often find it hard to say no to temptation and today is unlikely to be different, but that’s okay. You are neither a complete saint nor a complete sinner – you are just a normal human being who likes what you like and intends to enjoy it.