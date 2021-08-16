Your daily horoscope: August 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be on the move constantly this year and your coming and going will do a lot of people a lot of good. Like the sun, your ruler, the warmth and light you spread will energize those whose life-force is on a lower level to your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If friends and family members and even total strangers go out of their way to be nice to you today you must not get suspicious. With harmonious Venus moving into the relationship area of your chart you must not doubt they want you to do well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t need to be too assertive on the work front today. If there is any heavy lifting that needs to be done your fellow employees will be more than happy to help you out. Why exert or exhaust yourself when you don’t have to?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The past few days may not have been easy but as the cosmic picture begins to shift in your favor again the next few days should more than make up for it. Relationships are especially well starred as the new week begins, so make love, not war!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You’ve lost your way a bit of late and need to work out why and where. If you find you have made a mistake you must hold up your hand and take responsibility. Don’t try to blame it on others, even if they are equally at fault.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Any bad news that comes your way today will be more than made up for by the good news that comes your way later in the week, so keep believing in yourself and keep your spirits high. Overall life is good and about to get even better.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It would appear that you have bitten off more than you can chew and need to find a way to backtrack on what you have promised. You will probably be successful but don’t expect to get out of a commitment for free – it’s going to cost you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As your ruler Venus moves into your own sign today something will happen that reminds you there is really no such thing as luck – ultimately we get what we deserve. And as what you are about to get is extremely positive you won’t mind a bit!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make an effort to stay calm today, even though there may be times when that’s anything but easy. If someone you live or work with makes life difficult for no apparent reason don’t rise to the bait – indifference is the best way to get back at them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Recent setbacks have not only toughened you up but made it easier to appreciate the good things in life. One of those good things is a friendship that has lasted many years through all sorts of ups and downs. It’s on the up again today!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Doubts of one sort or another will take shape in your mind over the next 24 hours but they won’t be so strong as to stop you doing your duty. Push ahead with what you are working on – your never-say-die approach will see you through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A positive attitude will be easier to come by now that Venus is moving into one the better areas of your chart. Even if you are the sort of Aquarius who gets annoyed by what’s going on in the world you’ll find plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

When trying to get through to people whose outlook on life is very different to your own you are more likely to succeed if you break down your message into smaller chunks they can easily digest. Keep your words simple and to the point.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com