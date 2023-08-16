Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a new moon on your birthday this year but cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will bring opportunities to shine on the work front as well. What can you build that will be a monument to your genius for years to come?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone on the work front has been making life difficult for you of late and if you don’t speak up about it now they will continue to make your life a misery. Get angry if you have to – let them know you are not playing games.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars linked to Uranus across two of the most dynamic areas of your chart means you must go all out to show the world what you are capable of. Creatively and romantically you will be at the top of your game over the next 24 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It would appear that someone has been taking advantage of your sympathetic nature and you must put a stop to it right away. It won’t be enough just to talk tough today, you must do something that makes them realize you mean business.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find it incredibly easy to win people round to your way of thinking today, so take a deep breath and then explain to them why your ideas are better than everyone else’s. Your powers of persuasion are now at a peak.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make a point of putting other people’s needs ahead of your own today you will find that your own needs are taken care of as well. The new moon in your sign will encourage you to believe that even enemies can be turned into allies.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in your sign means you have energy to spare now and if you are smart you will use it to help friends and loved ones realize their ambitions. Encourage them to be more adventurous and to believe that dreams really do come true.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A money matter or business issue must be resolved immediately. If you put it off any longer it will be taken out of your hands and there is no guarantee that the decisions others take will benefit you personally. Act now, today, this very minute.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Mars-Uranus link will make it easy for you to open up and let friends and family members know how much they really mean to you. It won’t be enough just to tell them they are special, you must find ways to make them feel special too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your dedication and diligence has not gone unnoticed and it is more than possible that by the end of the day someone in a position of power will be singing your praises. You deserve every word of it too, so don’t pretend to be modest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you meet while on the move today will get your heart beating at a rate of knots and it could be the start of a beautiful friendship, maybe more. Don’t try to push it though – you will know soon enough if it’s a fated attraction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family and financial matters are under excellent stars – in fact everything of a partnership nature should go well for you now. You don’t have to do anything special to impress other people, just be yourself and let them love what they see.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partnerships, friendships and social activities will bring you a great deal of joy over the next 24 hours, so don’t even think of staying at home by yourself. The more you get out into the world the more the world will fall in love with you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com