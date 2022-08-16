Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday will dramatically increase your mental ability, to the extent that you see both opportunities and challenges way ahead of most people. Use that ability for your own material benefit – it’s not immoral to rise high in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be overly critical when dealing with people whose work ethic does not match your own. You have what it takes to do something remarkable without any input from other people, so get on with it and keep the rewards all for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars today is that you must not limit yourself in any way, shape or form. Mercury in the most creative area of your chart will open your eyes to new possibilities and if you have faith in yourself there is nothing you cannot accomplish.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you get tough with someone who makes a mess of their work today they will do a much better job tomorrow, so don’t hold back. A few choice words from you could be exactly what they need to get their game back on track.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart will make it easy for you to win partners and colleagues round to your way of thinking. Make use of that ability today to get them to take care of the kind of detailed stuff that bores you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An offer of some kind will land in your lap either today or tomorrow but while it may look promising the planets warn there will be strings attached. Find out what is really involved and only make a decision when you are sure you know all the facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is nicely linked to changes planet Uranus today, so if there is something you desire to bring into your life now is the time to make your move. Great things will happen over the next 24 hours and they could happen to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to give up on something that is proving to be more of a chore than you expected but at some point today you will realize you have been going about it the wrong way. Just a small change could make a really big difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a good day for partnerships and friendships but don’t spread yourself too thin socially. Also, resist the urge to start something new over the next 24 hours, because what happens later in the week will require all your attention and all your energy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s good that you are so ambitious but you need to be realistic about what you can hope to accomplish. The planets warn you won’t be able to reach targets in one area unless you make sacrifices in other areas. Choices will have to be made.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This should be a thoroughly enjoyable day for you, the kind where you can get what you want without making much of an effort. It won’t always be this easy, so make the most of your good fortune – and never doubt that you deserve it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have a hunch about how to make some extra cash today you must follow it all the way. The planets warn if you hesitate for even a minute a rival could nip in ahead of you and take the profit that should have been yours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have fallen out with a loved one recently do what it takes to make amends. The situation may not be entirely your fault but if you can swallow your pride and be the first to say “sorry” you’ll be back on good terms in no time.

