Your daily horoscope: August 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Will this be a good year or will it be a great one? That’s the only question worth asking now because the planets indicate the year ahead has so much potential that there’s no limit to what you can accomplish. Aim high, then go higher still.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The time has come to clear the air by bringing into the open feelings that have been festering too long. Don’t hold back. If what you have to say turns others against you then so be it. You were not put on Earth to worry about sensitive souls.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think you are behaving in a rational manner, but others fear you are allowing your emotions to get the better of you. If even quite minor criticism sets you off today they may have a point – you don’t usually react like this.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find that your heart isn’t in what you agreed with others needed to be done then by all means find a way out of it. You won’t exactly be flavour of the month but better you act now than later on when there is more at stake.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because you helped someone out in the recent past does not mean you should help them out now. The fact is they are in their current spot of bother because they made exactly the same mistake as they made last time. This time, let them sort it out.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Those around you seem a bit excitable at the moment, so do what you can to calm them down and resist the temptation to say or do things that get them even more worked up. It might be amusing to you but it’s not very friendly, is it?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that should be simple is causing you all sorts of problems and you can’t understand why it seems to be you alone who doesn’t “get it”. Don’t worry. With Mercury, your ruler, under pressure today your brain is just moving a little slower than usual.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone tries to deflect attention away from their own failures by blaming you for minor errors you must not put up with it. Make sure they know that you have no intention of putting up with that kind of behaviour. Hit back at them – hard!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to act fast if you are going to impress someone who may be able to assist you in your career. The fact is they are rather busy at the moment, so time your approach well and make sure they get the message that you’re worth the effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful you don’t overreact to criticism and make things difficult for yourself as a result. Even if what others say really annoys you this is not the time to make an issue of it. Pretend it doesn’t bother you – and start plotting your revenge for later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you make an effort to see things from someone else’s point of view today it will go a long way toward defusing a situation that could so easily spiral out of control. You may not care for their worldview but you can still accept it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to stand your ground and refuse to move even an inch today. It does not matter who is right and who is wrong, it matters only that you are entitled to your opinions and are under no obligation to change them, not now, not ever.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may find it hard to control your emotions today but if you don’t you risk giving others the impression that you are easily annoyed, and that will guarantee they try to rub you up the wrong way in the future. Pretend you don’t care.