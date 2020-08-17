Your daily horoscope: August 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mind planet Mercury is super strong on your birthday this year and whatever you focus your brain power on will bring astonishing results. Don’t let other people’s negative attitudes come anywhere near you – cocoon yourself in an unbreakable shell of positivity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What comes into your life over the next few days will improve your mood no end. And what goes out of your life will improve it even more! You may be generally content with the way things are at the moment but there is always room for improvement.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste your precious time on people who you either don’t feel comfortable with or who seem to operate on a level you cannot relate to. You are under no obligation to hang around with them, so pick your moment and leave them behind.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your ruling planet Mercury joins forces with both the sun and Mars today, which among other things will give you a clearer idea of what changes need to be made. Once you see the logic of sweeping away the past the idea will no longer terrify you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how eager you are to press ahead with a new project you must give it more thought. Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart warns the cost of doing business may be higher than expected. It’s still worth it but watch the pennies.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you have been worrying about for ages will soon be no more than a distant memory, so cheer up and approach what you have to do today with a glad heart. Life is getting better by the minute and soon you won’t want the days to end.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that has taken up more of your time and energy than it is worth needs to be ended – now! With both the sun and Mercury moving into your sign over the coming week you must clear the decks for action – of which there will be plenty.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

How you deal with people is always important but over the next few days you will get opportunities to make the kind of friendships that last a lifetime. Remind yourself constantly that it’s not about what you achieve but how much you love and laugh.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Listen carefully to what people who are more knowledgeable than you have to tell you today. Scorpios rarely take advice – you quite rightly trust your own inner voice – but on this occasion what you learn could save a lot of unnecessary work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be honest with yourself this week. There is no point pretending that something is working out well when clearly it’s not. Make use of the sun’s last few days in one of the more dynamic areas of your chart to begin some much-needed changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your powers of persuasion will be hard to resist today, but make sure you use them for positive reasons. If you try to sweet-talk people into giving you what you desire the universe will find ways to deny you. Be open and honest about your needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign has brought a lot of surprises of late, and no small amount of joy as well. Keep those feeling of warmth and wellbeing going as long as you can. Events matter, but how you choose to react to them matters more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You never like making unpopular decisions but you have no choice now. Someone you love has had plenty of chances to sort themselves out but still they are making the same old mistakes. Step in and get it sorted for them – which is what they want anyway.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com