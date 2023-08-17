Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your confidence is such now that you honestly think you can do no wrong. That is unlikely to be true, of course, but what is true is that your self-belief will protect you over the coming year, and guide you toward the greatness you deserve.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The positive effects of yesterday’s new moon will stay with you between now and the weekend, so put your worries behind you and get on with the important task of having fun. If you are not smiling then you are not living the right way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You enjoy doing things for other people but there is a danger you could do too much now and encourage them to believe you will always be there for them. Maybe it’s time to limit your assistance and let them learn to look out for themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever fears you had previously will have been swept away by yesterday’s new moon and now you can start taking the kind of risks that pay dividends. This is a time of challenge and opportunity but it is up to you to seize the initiative.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Money-making opportunities of one sort or another will be on your mind over the next 24 hours but don’t start thinking you have to make a choice quickly or you could make a costly mistake. You’re not on the clock, so take your time and get it right.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your luck seems to be well and truly in at the moment but don’t take too much for granted. Yesterday’s new moon will have opened your mind to new possibilities but you still have to plan ahead and move toward success a step at a time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may feel as if events outside your control are putting a brake on your activities but that could be a good thing. At this time of year it’s best to take things at a slow and measured pace. Your time to shine will come soon enough.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not like you to worry what other people think about your actions so why worry now? Whatever the reason you need to get past it because the decisions you are about to make will cause some concern. That’s a problem for them but not for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Although yesterday’s new moon will have stirred things up a bit on the work front the most likely outcome is that new opportunities will arise from the chaos and you are in the ideal position to profit from them. Change is good for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be the case that your rivals have the upper hand at the moment but that does not have to last much longer. Even though you are on the defensive now you can easily turn things around and get yourself on the front foot again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars now is that although it might be easier to run away from your troubles they will catch up with you at a later date, so why not deal with them now? If you face your problems head-on they won’t be problems for long.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have the confidence to follow your dream over the next few days, no matter how outrageous it seems, you may be surprised to find you make rapid progress – and that progress could be even quicker if you share your dream with others.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Unless a friend or colleague asks you directly to help them out with a personal issue today you must keep your distance. You may mean well and you may think you have the answer to their problems but they are unlikely to appreciate your efforts.

