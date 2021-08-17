Your daily horoscope: August 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stop searching for the meaning of life and just enjoy the many good things that each day brings to you. The message of your birthday chart is that you don’t need a grand plan by which to order your life, you just need to love and laugh more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may need to persuade a friend to open up emotionally today. The only reason they have been struggling of late is because they have allowed negative ideas to take hold in their mind – so make it your business to point out better ways of thinking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart means there is every chance your plans will succeed, so don’t hesitate to act. What you have been focused on in recent months is about to reach a new level of creativity, and it’s all your own work.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t get taken in by the promises that other people make to you. They may claim to be able to deliver what it is you crave most but they are misleading you. The only way to reach your goals is to put in the hard yards yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to put pressure on a colleague or a friend to get them to do what you think is right but that would be a mistake. Even if you succeed in the short-term it will create bad feeling that comes back at you later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A problem you have been trying to get to grips with is not as difficult to resolve as you imagine and once you change the way you look at it the solution should be obvious. To start with, stop treating it as a life or death matter – it isn’t.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do something outrageous today, something that reminds the world that you are not the dull, play-it-safe Virgo so many people seem to think you are. The bold approach may not come naturally to you but once you’ve tried it a few times it will get easier.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A friend or co-worker may be committed to a certain course of action but that does not mean you have to be committed to it too. In fact, the planets suggest it might be in your interests to distance yourself from what they are up to.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A little bit of wishful thinking is not necessarily a bad thing but you must make sure it is only a little bit. The planets warn if you let your imagination run away with you today you may end up some place you can’t get back from!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is a simple fact of human nature that different people see things in different ways and once you accept that fact you won’t get into so many arguments. Try being less judgmental of the people you meet – no matter what they might think about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The intensity of your feelings could take you by surprise today and others will be amazed that you could be so passionate about something when previously you did not seem to care at all. The fact is you did care all along, you just didn’t let it show.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Having made a big decision you now have to live with the consequences. It may be that your actions have driven a wedge between you and a friend or loved one but it’s not the end of the world so don’t let it upset you. They’ll “get it” eventually.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The best way to get back into a loved one’s good books is by giving them something they will appreciate. It doesn’t have to be a costly gift or anything like that but it does need to be something that shows you’ve given it some serious thought.

