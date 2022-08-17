Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your No. 1 aim over the coming year must be to break the mental and emotional hold that certain people have over you. It’s time to assert your right to make your own decisions so you can start following your own path through life. Start today!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s not often you are too cautious for your own good but the influence of Neptune in the most sensitive area of your chart could hold you back a bit today. You surely know that the only thing to fear is fear itself, so push ahead regardless.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A situation that may be personally painful must be dealt with and it must be dealt with right away. The planets warn that the only way to resolve it is to be ruthless. Your opinions and your way of working are the only things that matter.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have a healthy respect for authority but there are times when you must stand up to those who appear to be abusing their position and such a time is now. Find ways to remind them that power and responsibility go hand in hand.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get a chance to sort out a money or business problem of some kind today that’s great, but don’t lose sight of the fact that some of the people you are dealing with have been somewhat slippery in their approach. Don’t give your trust too easily.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your sign gives you no end of energy and enthusiasm but other influences warn if you take unnecessary risks today you could pay for it where it really hurts, in your wallet! Why do you feel the need to impress people? Let them impress you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A nagging doubt has been gnawing away at the back of your mind for quite some time and what occurs over the next 24 hours will confirm you were right to be worried. The bottom line is you may have to terminate a long-term partnership.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At some point today you will need to make sure others know you are not the sort of person whose friendship can be taken for granted. You must show zero tolerance when dealing with people who care only about getting rich at your expense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that you should forget about trying to impress employers and other authority figures and do only what feels right to you personally. They will think more of you if you demonstrate a touch of individuality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be in the mood to work with other people today but you must make an effort, not least because what they do is sure to reflect on you in some way. Take charge and make sure what you do together is worthy of your name.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to have an unhealthy obsession with something that, the more you think about it, the worse it makes you feel. Whatever that something is you need to get past it once and for all. There are so many better things you could be focusing on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A relationship of some sort has reached a turning point and now you must make a difficult choice. Don’t make it on the basis of what others expect of you, make it on the basis of what is most likely to make you happy in the years ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn there is a danger you could get bogged down in petty details and lose sight of the bigger picture. From an everyday perspective things may not look too great at the moment, but from a more elevated viewpoint everything is perfect.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com