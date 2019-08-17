Your daily horoscope: August 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can sense that some sort of crossroads is looming and know that very soon you will need to decide whether to go straight ahead or whether to move to the left or the right. The one thing you cannot do this year is go back the way you came.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make an effort to help other people this weekend the universe will reward you in ways you won’t see coming. Also, on the work front try not to push yourself quite so hard. You’ve done your bit, now let other people do their share.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend you will find that your energy levels go through the roof. Make sure you set yourself realistic goals though – no matter how much energy you have the impossible still won’t get done.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Activities on the home front will be hugely enjoyable over the next 48 hours and for once you won’t mind partners and loved ones and relatives hitting on you to do things for them. Be generous with both your time and your energy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The cosmic picture begins to shift away from money matters and toward having fun this weekend, so start thinking about what you want to be doing and make sure your friends are included in your plans. Don’t be so much of a loner.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Now that Mars is moving into the area of your chart that governs what you own and what you earn you will find that matters of a financial nature will be on your mind a lot more than usual. Just remember it’s not all about dollars and cents.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t follow the herd Virgo, do your own thing. In recent weeks there have been times when it seemed as if the whole world was against you but somehow you survived and now you will thrive. Trust your own instincts and go it alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What happens over the next 48 hours may be unsettling and may even plant a seed of doubt in your mind, but there is actually very little to worry about. Try spending a bit less time socializing and a bit more time exploring your own thoughts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will deal with a crisis of some sort with the minimum of fuss this weekend – if there is one thing Scorpio does well it is staying calm in times of trouble. Avoid petty issues and petty people though – you have more important things to deal with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t try to do everything in one mad rush over the next 48 hours. That applies doubly on the work front, where the planets warn that a rival is hoping you will slip up and make him or her look good at your expense. Don’t let it happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will enjoy yourself if you are on the move this weekend. If you are in a position to take a short vacation then don’t hesitate – it is sure to be eventful in the best possible way. If you have to stay close to home at least start making plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to fight for what it is you want to possess over the next few days but in the end you will get it. Once you have got it though you are advised to be a gracious and generous winner and let others share in the spoils.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are you in the mood to compromise? Let’s hope so because as Mars moves into the partnership area of your chart this weekend it’s unlikely you will get your way simply by being assertive. In fact that approach could create more problems and new enemies.