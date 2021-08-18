Your daily horoscope: August 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be dynamic and creative by nature but over the past few months you’ve lost a bit of momentum. Make a birthday vow that you WILL reach the goals that mean most to you and you WILL go after them with all your heart and all your mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a close friend or loved one wants to make a decision for you today then let them. With Venus moving through your opposite sign you can be pretty sure they have your best interests at heart, so let them make a good deal for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A relationship has been a bit stressful of late but now there are signs it’s starting to lighten up, so give it a chance and don’t be too quick to criticize if things don’t go quite the way you wanted them to. It will come good in the end.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may care deeply for someone but that must not stop you from giving them advice they probably won’t like. The fact that you care so much for them means you should not hesitate to reveal the truth – it’s for their own good after all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may find it hard to be objective about an issue you have a personal stake in but you must stand back and view the situation from a bit further away. Sometimes you can be too close to what’s going on to find solutions that work.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something out of the ordinary will occur today and you probably won’t be pleased that your routine has been disturbed. After a while though you should realize that it has thrown up new and exciting opportunities – that you can easily profit from.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to spend all your time and energy on things of a routine nature today. Yes, of course, they’re important and need to get done but are they really so special that you have to push yourself hard when you’re not in the mood?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes it can be hard to work out what people are trying to tell you, simply because their communication skills are not up to scratch. If a friend seems a bit tongue-tied today don’t get impatient – encourage them to take their time and say it right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The first step to solving a problem is to recognize that a problem exists and that is where you have gone wrong of late. The time has come to accept that you made a mistake and must now go back and set it right. Only you can do that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is a hugely positive time of year for you, so why do you seem to believe that your world is about to fall apart? Push past the negativity that has taken over your mind and focus on all the wonderful things you have to look forward to.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t follow the same path that others before you have taken – blaze your own trail today and show the world what a courageous and creative Capricorn you can be. If it’s old, forget about it. If it’s new, go for it with everything you’ve got.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be a deep thinker by nature but sometimes you need to lighten up and forget about all the serious things that are going on in the world. Focus on having fun today. Travel if you get the chance. Broaden your horizons and, above all, smile more!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be a creature of habit but the old ways are not always the best ways and you need to keep that fact in mind today. The planets warn if you continue to play safe you could miss out on an opportunity that, once gone, may never return.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com