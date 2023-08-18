Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How high a price are you willing to pay for success? That is the question you most need to get to grips with on your birthday this year. You may want to consider whether your desire to be a winner conflicts with your need to be loved.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must speak up and let a friend or colleague know why you think they are going about something the wrong way. Yes, you may risk turning them against you but more likely they will thank you for being the only honest person they know.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone you work or do business with is constantly questioning your authority then maybe you should cut your links with them once and for all. It’s not as if they have given you much support in the past either. You will thrive without them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have to make a decision that seems ruthless or uncaring then so be it. You have never been in the business of saying things just to make other people happy and there is no reason at all why you should start now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be behind in your schedule but you must not cut corners or take shortcuts in an effort to catch up. The planets warn if you don’t follow the rules every step of the way you could find yourself even further adrift by the end of the day.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Under no circumstances can you agree to put up with shoddy work or poor service, even more so if you are the one who is footing the bill. Demand first rate work from friends and colleagues today. Second rate is simply not good enough.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more some people say the sky is about to fall the more you must laugh in their faces and have a good time. The world has problems, of course, but it is still a wonderful place and the doomsayers and fearmongers have got it totally wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your sixth sense is telling you to take what a colleague says with a large pinch of salt, or more likely a sackful, you must not ignore it. That little voice inside your head knows what’s going on better than you do, so listen and learn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you are offered for free over the next 24 hours may seem tempting but there is sure to be a catch involved, so maybe you should give it a miss. Anyone who says “you don’t know what you are missing” is not to be trusted!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If friends and family members try to pressure you into making a decision you don’t think you are ready for then just say No and mean it. There is nothing they can do to force you, so let them know you are in no hurry to act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to make a conscious effort to get on top of your anxieties today. Looking back from later in the month you will wonder how on earth you got worked up about nothing, so why get worked up about it in the first place?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is no time to be soft and sentimental. Issues you are called on to deal with today will demand that you set wishful thinking aside and act only on facts and figures you can be sure of, no matter how much some people won’t like that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be attracting into your orbit people whose outlook on life is intense to say the least. The reason, of course, is that your own attitude has been rather extreme of late and like attracts like. Time to calm down a bit Pisces!

