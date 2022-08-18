Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Travel and social activities loom large this year and there is no doubt you will soon be on the move. You may be tempted to just get up and go but you could face problems if you don’t possess a detailed itinerary. Planning can be part of the fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be times today when you wish you could switch off the world and find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts … but it isn’t going to happen. Like it or not it’s time to confront the chaos and confusion.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone makes an accusation against you that isn’t true today you must speak up for yourself. It may not bother you too much and you may be inclined to let it pass but the planets warn your reputation could suffer if you do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t hold back when expressing your feelings. Today’s Venus-Jupiter link will make it easy for you to let others know how much you care for them and it’s an opportunity you cannot afford to miss. Thoughts are important but feelings much more so.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may annoy you to discover that someone you think of as a friend, or a friendly colleague, has been misleading you but don’t be too eager to judge them. It could be the case that they have been misled as well. Find out what’s been going on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have everything to play for Leo. As the sun nears the end of its journey through your sign you must give 100 per cent to reach the goal that is now in your sights. Sure, you might fail, but the biggest failure of all is not even trying.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes it seems as if every word a certain person says is designed to rub you up the wrong way, but is that true or are you just being precious? Pretend that nothing they say, or do, can possibly hurt you – and, miraculously, it won’t.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you are fond of is having a hard time of things and needs a helping hand, so drop what you are doing and ride to their rescue. They may be the author of their own misfortune but a nice guy like you won’t hold that against them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Venus-Jupiter link will do wonders for your reputation on the work front, so show employers and senior colleagues what you can do and make sure you do it with a really big smile on your face. Confidence plus conviviality equals success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you believe you cannot lose then you are already on the road to rewards and applause and with your ruling planet Jupiter working in your favor today there is little doubt you will accomplish something great. Don’t take success for granted though.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Even if you are the kind of Capricorn who likes to weigh up all the pros and cons before making your move you must back your hunches today and risk all to gain all. Fortune favours those who are prepared to take chances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more inclined you are to get angry with people who drag their feet and hold you back the more you must call on your reserves of self-control to stay calm. The planets warn it could cost you dearly if your frustrations get the better of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you carry on forgiving someone who always seems to let you down? Or do you draw a line in the sand and refuse to have anything more to do with them? Only you can decide but it does seem they’ve gone a step too far this time.

