Your daily horoscope: August 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will encounter some strange but interesting people over the coming year, and it’s quite likely they will have far-reaching effects on the ways you choose to interact with the world. Always be open to new ideas and never turn your back on adventure.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You seem to be thriving at the moment and long may it continue. The approaching new moon means that whatever efforts you make over the next few days the rewards will be considerable, so create something good and enjoy it to the full.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not like you to get emotional but something has forced your feelings to the surface and over the next few days no one will be left in any doubt what they are. Try to be positive in all situations and always keep a smile on your face.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are in a position where you can break away from your usual environment for a while then don’t hesitate, just go for it. If you have to stay right where you are though there’s still plenty you can do to make life more exciting. Use your imagination.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Now is the time to get serious about a money matter you have been deliberately avoiding in recent weeks. The upcoming new moon will bring with it the solution you require and it won’t be long before you wonder what all the fuss was about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is the ideal time to clear out some of the junk in your life. In fact, the more you manage to get rid of now the more room you will create for the universe to bring in something better in the near future. Be ruthless with yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It would appear that you are involved in a situation you don’t know much about and now you feel out of your depth. Like it or not you will have to put your hand up today and ask for assistance from those in a position to rescue you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What can you do to make life more enjoyable for the people around you? Friendships are under excellent stars at the moment and the more you do for others now the more will be done for you later on – although that’s not your motivation, of course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want something enough you will find a way to get it, especially on the career front as you are determined to prove yourself and move up in the world. Just remember there is often a price to be paid for success. Make sure you can afford it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The approaching new moon will open your eyes to new possibilities and the more you are willing to believe that great things are possible the more the universe will send opportunities your way. Don’t be too rigid in your thinking. An open mind is a winning mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point feeling guilty about things you said or did in the past. It may be natural to experience some remorse but don’t overdo it. Everyone makes mistakes – yes, even a Capricorn – but not everyone learns from them. Make sure you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the relationship area of your chart makes this the perfect time to reach out to the people you love and remind them how much they mean to you. Don’t just assume they know they have a place in your heart – prove it to them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to make so much work for yourself. Delegate as much as you possibly can and, once you have given instructions, let others get on and finish the job without interference. They may not be as accomplished as you but they’ll still get it done.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com