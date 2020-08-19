Your daily horoscope: August 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a new moon on your birthday but Saturn is strong as well, which suggests you possess the ideal combination of self-belief and stamina. Whatever you start this year you won’t stop until it is completed. You’ll make hard work look remarkably easy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you want something enough you will find a way to get it. A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart means your confidence is at such a high level that failure is simply not an option. You won’t BE a success, you ARE a success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone needs your assistance and you must drop whatever you are doing and run to their rescue. You have never been one to ignore a cry for help and your willingness to sacrifice your own needs to assist others won’t go unnoticed or unrewarded.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stay calm and don’t let people with opinions you profoundly disagree with get under your skin. There should be room for all shades of opinion in your deliberations – and, who knows, something you are told might actually get you thinking along different lines.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make a decision you must stick with it. The moment you start chopping and changing is the moment when it all starts to fall apart – and could also be the moment when your rivals sense you may not be as confident as you like to appear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s new moon in your sign means that even though the Sun will shortly be leaving Leo a new beginning is both possible and desirable. You may have to go off in a direction that others do not approve of but that’s fine – you enjoy being different.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means speak your mind today but be aware that even if other people agree with what you say it won’t necessarily mean they are going to follow your lead. Your arguments may be perfectly logical but some people enjoy being perverse.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s new moon will give you the courage and the confidence to take on a new task and also to take the kind of risks that make success more likely. You don’t have to be secretive about your ambitions – in fact the more people know about them the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t lack for fighting spirit but you do need to channel it in the right direction. No matter how much someone in a position of power annoys you today DO NOT take them on. Use your energy purely for creative purposes – and keep your lip zipped!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The plans you made earlier in the year are beginning to pay off, if not financially then certainly in terms of power and prestige. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by people who don’t share your drive and determination – there’s still lots you need to accomplish.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to start something of a business nature then now is the time. Today’s new moon will make it easy for you to approach people who can pull financial strings and make it happen for you. But remember, their assistance won’t come for free.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have your suspicions that someone is up to no good and what happens today will help you prove it. It may, however, pay to keep what you discover to yourself for now. The value of that information is likely to grow with time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not have quite as much energy in your tank as you think you do, so pace yourself sensibly and make sure you are never in a situation where you have to rely on other people to get you over the finishing line. Choose your races wisely.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com