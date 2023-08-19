Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Nearly all people, not just some, are basically good at heart and if you keep that thought in mind over the coming 12 months you will find joy wherever you go and whatever you do. Expect more of yourself but don’t expect so much of other people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your imagination will be working overtime this weekend and while in itself that may be no bad thing you must not allow yourself to get carried away by fanciful dreams. If you are going to reach for the stars you must keep your feet on the ground.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your powers of persuasion can work wonders for you over the next 48 hours, so decide what it is you most want to accomplish and then put your golden tongue to work. Few will be able to resist your way with words and few will actually want to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be wise to take a break from pushing so hard on the work front this weekend. Yes, of course, your career is important and you are determined to think big but you are unlikely to fly high if you insist on working yourself into the ground.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Avoid making hard and fast plans both at home and at work this weekend. The cosmic outlook will change almost by the hour and if you commit yourself to a specific course of action now you may have to go back on it later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Neptune’s influence in the wealth area of your chart seems to be making you unsure of whether you should put principle before profit or the other way round. The good news is you don’t have to make a final decision just yet, so stay loose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are in one of those moods when you will do anything – including taking risks and dumping friends – to move a few steps closer to your long-term goal. Not everyone will praise you for it but then not everyone shares your extraordinary dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find you are a bit touchy over the next 48 hours but that is to be expected after all the trials you have been through in recent days. Find a quiet place where you can spend time with the one person you truly appreciate – yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life is good and getting better by the day, the hour, the minute and even if you don’t quite believe that now you will believe it early next week. Spend time with friends this weekend – they are the people who make your world such a wonderful place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If family members and colleagues expect you to be happy and friendly this weekend you may need to remind them that you cannot just conjure up those feelings on demand. This may in fact be one of those weekends when you need them to entertain you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence is on the rise again and when the sun moves in your favour on the 23rd you will look back and wonder why you allowed yourself to feel so down. But why wait until then? Get your happy head on and have fun this weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are wealthy beyond measure in the things that really matter in life, so why are you spending so much time worrying about financial and business matters that should be of no real concern? Count your blessings this weekend, because they are priceless.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It won’t be long before everything falls into place and you can see the sense in things that previously made no sense at all. Never doubt that there is meaning behind the apparent randomness of life – and you can have a lot of fun looking for it!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com