Your daily horoscope: August 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A more dynamic attitude to material matters is a must over the coming 12 months. What you own and earn is important and you won’t lack for opportunities to get richer than you are now. It’s not wrong to want more of the good things in life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The final piece in a puzzle will fall into place today and you will most likely kick yourself mentally when you realize how simple it is. Next time, try not to make things more complicated than they need to be, especially on the work front.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens today will remind you that there are no easy answers and that even in areas where you know what you are doing unexpected events can throw your plans into doubt. So long as you keep believing in yourself you’ll come through just fine.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you wanted to keep secret will become public knowledge today, but although you may not be happy about it there’s no need to act as if it’s the end of the world. As secrets go it’s hardly the sort of thing that makes you look bad.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your instincts may have let you down a few times in recent weeks but today you will be spot on in your assessment of what other people are up to – and what that means for you. Make sure both friends and rivals know what you expect of them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You’ve felt in your bones for quite some time that something is wrong but up until now you have not been able to put your finger on the problem. Today’s events will make it crystal clear what’s been going on, and who you can and cannot trust.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is linked to Mars in your birth sign today, which among other things suggests you won’t be shy about expressing your opinions. It’s okay to be blunt but it’s not okay to use harsh language when you don’t have to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There have been times of late when you have been super-critical of yourself, but now you must leave that behind and believe that you are as good as anyone and better than most. Be positive in word and deed but, above all, be positive in your thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should be optimistic about a creative project you’ve been working on and there will be signs today that a breakthrough is not far away. If possible, get friends and workmates to help with what you are doing – because it’s not all about you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must not hesitate to take advantage of an opportunity on the work front today, even if it looks quite daunting. If you don’t do something with it you can be sure your rivals will, so get at it and don’t doubt your abilities for even a moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There have been times of late when it felt as if you were moving along a step behind everyone else, but today you will get the chance to take the lead and have others follow you. Make sure you know what your destination is going to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s good that you have such high standards for yourself but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that lesser mortals will be able to match your efforts. Everyone has a different range of abilities, so make allowances for those who can’t keep up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to resolve a dispute with a friend or colleague and today’s Mars-Mercury link will help you find the words to make that happen. It’s one of those situations where you either kiss and make up or you disengage completely – there is no middle ground.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com