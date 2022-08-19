Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will encourage you to be more assertive over the coming 12 months, and that’s no bad thing, but you must be sensible in the battles you choose to fight. There will be many occasions when you don’t have to fight at all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

So many things have been going well for you of late that you may truly believe you can do no wrong, but today’s Sun-Pluto link will find ways to remind you what happens when pride becomes the driving force of your affairs. It may not be pretty!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart a few days from now, so start making plans and make them big. Picture in your mind the kind of life you want to be enjoying by the end of the year, then make it happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

According to the planets there is more to a situation than meets the eye, so do some digging and don’t be surprised if what you find is the opposite of what friends and colleagues have been telling you is true. You may never trust them again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With the sun at odds with Pluto today there is a real possibility you could go over the top when dealing with employers and other powerful people. Before you open your mouth and put both feet in it try imagining what the consequences might be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

For some strange reason a certain individual seems to believe you owe them something of value and is doing their utmost to get it from you. Unless you have signed a contract to that effect you can and you must tell them to get lost.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to push yourself harder than usual today and over the weekend but it’s really not necessary. Bide your time until the Sun moves into your sign on the 23rd and you will get what you most desire with hardly any effort at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you must take a risk today make sure it’s the kind that won’t cost you a fortune if it goes wrong. Better still, get others to share the risk with you. If you can’t find any takers that may be a sign it’s not such a good idea!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Most of your worries have no basis in reality and what occurs over the next 24 hours will make that blindingly clear. If it’s true that your thoughts create your world – and it is – then it’s about time you looked at life in a more positive way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you are tough but there will always be people who are even tougher than you and with power planet Pluto active today that’s something you forget at your peril. Try approaching life with a more co-operative attitude – it could work wonders.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why are you so anxious about a situation that cannot possibly hurt you? Whatever the reason you need to get past it and move on to matters of a more upbeat nature. In a matter of days something will happen that brings the smile back to your face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Both in your personal life and when dealing with colleagues and employers you must engage your brain before you open your mouth. Just because you have a thought does not mean you have to express that thought. Think before you speak – it’s not difficult.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

An event that happened in the distant past will prey on your mind today but while it may make you feel uncomfortable for an hour or two there is nothing it can do to actually hurt you. Look at it one more time, then let it go forever.

