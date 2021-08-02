 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: August 2

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have to dig deep, physically, mentally and emotionally, over the coming year if you want to make the most of the opportunities the universe sends your way. Remember, the things most worth having in life are the things you have to struggle for.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in Leo does wonders for your confidence but it is of the utmost importance that you channel your self-belief in positive directions. Try working on something of a creative nature this week, something that pleases you and helps the world in some way too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you can persuade people to follow your lead this week there is no limit to what you can accomplish. But don’t try to force them in any way because that will turn them against you. Make use of some of that charm you were born with.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in a charitable mood but don’t get carried away and give away things you may need again later in the year. If you give with one hand you won’t be able to take back with the other – other people are not as generous as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be hard to see where events are taking you now but there is no need to worry – the universe will guide you in the right direction even if you have no idea where that might be. Everything will work out as it should. It always does.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your sign is a wonderful omen of success, but as Saturn is strong as well today you would be wise not to take anything for granted. You would be wiser still not to take risks you don’t have to take. Play it safe, for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing as the new week begins is that you don’t pick fights with people whose capabilities you know little about. The planets warn that while others may look weak they actually have hidden depths – and maybe friends in high places too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are advised to let a difficult situation develop at its own pace and, hopefully, burn itself out. The planets warn if you get involved, especially on a personal level, it could prolong matters and make it difficult for you to move on to more important things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone in a position of authority may give you a hard time today but you must not give them a hard time in return, as that’s exactly what they are hoping you’ll do. On this occasion they have the power and you do not, so don’t push it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There may be all sorts of exciting things going on in your world but today’s Sun-Saturn link warns there are also some serious things going on that you cannot afford to ignore. Also, if you are on the move, plan your journey with extra care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The reason someone seems so determined to pour cold water on your plans is because they are afraid you will make a success of them and make them look bad – and they’re right, you will. Don’t let their negative comments hold you back for even a second.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may believe that someone you deal with on a one-to-one level – a friend or a work colleague most likely – does not deserve your assistance, but give it to them anyway. If you are in a position to help then it’s your duty to do so.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are you tougher than you look? Let’s hope so, because you will be faced with a pretty big challenge today and you’ll need to raise your game to deal with it. You may be a nice guy by nature but “nice” doesn’t always put food on the table.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

