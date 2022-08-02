Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday suggests that someone whose outlook on life is very different to your own will help you immensely over the coming year. Sometimes opposites really do attract and this could be a partnership that benefits you both.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could come into money today but if you do there is every chance you will spend it as easily as you get it. On this occasion that may be no bad thing though as the planets indicate there are bargains to be had if you are quick.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be much of a touchy-feely type but with Venus, your ruler, linked to Uranus today you may surprise a few people, and yourself as well, by how easily you show your feelings. Friends and loved ones will appreciate your affectionate nature.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to let your imagination run away with you today because once you start envisioning impossible things you will be disappointed when they don’t happen. In all situations and when dealing with all kinds of people strive to be rational rather than emotional.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever you ask for today you must be certain it is what you truly desire, because once you get it you will be stuck with it. That applies especially to affairs of the heart. You may not be entirely serious but the object of your affection will be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With so many strong emotions flying about at the moment it might be wise to keep your head down for a bit. The more you call attention to yourself the more likely it is someone will decide you are the one to blame for what’s gone wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means speak your mind today but try not to antagonize people for no reason. You have a tendency to be somewhat blunt when pointing out where others have gone wrong and although your accusations may be correct they won’t win you any new friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you give in to temptation and splash the cash today chances are you won’t be able to stop, so promise yourself now that you will stick to essentials only and give toys and luxury items a miss. Limit yourself to window shopping for a while.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Taurus suggests that what occurs today could come as a bit of a shock. The tell-tale signs were there all along but somehow you managed to miss them. In future, try not to be so rigid in your thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Listen to what your instincts are telling you and don’t choose to ignore them because you were hoping for a different message. Wishful thinking must be avoided at all costs, especially on the work front where you will be judged purely by results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to be too forceful when dealing with friends and colleagues today. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart boosts your leadership qualities but you will always get more out of people if you use persuasion rather than coercion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A colleague or employer will ask you to do something for them today and even if you have other plans you would be wise to assist them. A sacrifice you make for them now will come back to you several times over later in the year.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus in the most dynamic area of your chart is like a guardian angel watching over you, but don’t push your luck too far. Other influences warn you could easily overestimate your ability to find a safe way out of a dangerous situation.

