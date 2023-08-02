Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means money matters will go well for you if you ignore what the so-called experts say and do what your heart knows to be right. It knows better than they do what works best for you personally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Before you get rid of something you no longer need make absolutely sure it won’t be of some use to you in the future. The moment you throw it out is the moment it becomes too late to get it back again, so don’t be impetuous.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn you are trying too hard to solve a problem that may well resolve itself if you just let it be. Put it on the back burner for a while and focus on something of a more positive nature instead. Let time do the healing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you get out into the world the more likely it is you will meet someone who can make things happen for you. If they want to steer you in a new direction, don’t fight it. Maybe they see your future better than you see it yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to get caught between two warring factions over the next 24 hours. No matter how much pressure you come under to choose one side over the other you must insist on staying neutral. All sides will thank you for it later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Sit back and let friends and colleagues do the donkey work for a change. You have done so many kind things for other people in recent weeks that you may have forgotten how to be kind to yourself. Take a break if you need it – and you do!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is at odds with Saturn today, so most likely you will take what other people tell you with a large pinch of salt. Far from being a bad thing your suspicions could help you avoid making decisions that come back to haunt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A few days from now you will look back and wonder why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about issues that are of no real importance. By why wait until then? Refuse to get upset about what’s going on in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Take a step back from whatever you are involved with at home or at work and look at the issue from a wider perspective. The more expansive your viewpoint the more you will see answers to problems that other people say can never be resolved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a loved one makes demands of you that are impossible to meet just say “No” and mean it. No matter how close you may be to them they have no right to expect that you will put your own life on hold just to please them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have never been the sort to avoid making tough decisions and that’s good because you will be called on to make several today. Don’t tell people what they want to hear, tell them the truth and insist that they face up to reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be able to take what is worrying a loved one seriously but don’t belittle their fears. What seems such a small thing to you has obviously taken on huge significance for them personally. Show them the way back to reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your life has been too regimented of late and now you must shake things up a bit. Ignore whatever schedule or timetable you have been trying to follow and let your instincts guide you instead. This could actually be a really fun day.

