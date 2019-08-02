Your daily horoscope: August 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t do what you do for your own benefit alone. The more you try to improve the life experiences of other people the more you will discover the joy that comes from seeing friends and family, and even work colleagues, make something good of their lives.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

New faces and new places will play a large part in your life today and over the weekend, so be ready for anything and especially be ready to move at a moment’s notice. Don’t waste time saying your goodbyes, just hit the road and enjoy yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What you believe in may seem perfectly sensible to you but others are not so sure, so be ready to face criticism from people who do not share your ideals or outlook on life. But don’t let that criticism stop you – always be true to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everything seems right with the universe at the moment and over the next two or three days that feeling is sure to continue. If you are on the move in any way your path will be smooth and the people you meet will be fun, so don’t hurry.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you feel uncomfortable with what you are being asked to do then simply refuse to do it. No one has the power to force you to act in ways that go against your principles, so be brave and say “no” if you know it’s the right thing to do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste your time and energy arguing with people whose beliefs and opinions are very different to your own – you have as much chance of changing the way they look at the world as they do of changing yours. That’s what makes life so much fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you meet today or over the weekend will make a huge impression on you, so much so that you may decide you want to be like them in every way. That cannot happen. Why? Because they are unique and so are you. Try being yourself instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The important thing today is that you don’t take what happens too seriously. Yes, of course, there are some major things going on in your world but allowing yourself to get worked up about them won’t help in the slightest. Keep your distance emotionally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Minor irritations must not be allowed to become major irritations, and the best way to make sure of that is to stay calm and, if possible, stay out of the way of people whose attitude rubs you up the wrong way. You don’t have to play their games.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets indicate that you will get more done today if you take a relaxed view of other people’s faults and failings. They can’t help who they are, any more than you can, so stay cool and accept that you won’t always get things your own way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how many wrong turnings you have taken of late you still seem to be on the right path, so why are you worrying so much? As the month of August progresses you will find that the less you worry about life the more you enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Always look on the bright side, even when dark events appear to be happening all around you. The fact is you can see only part of the cosmic picture and if you could see it all you would understand in an instant how it all fits together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may at times feel as if you have no control over the events of your life but is it really that bad? Probably not. The message of the stars today is that you should try to feel a bit less and think a bit more. Common sense is essential.

