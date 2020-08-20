Your daily horoscope: August 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The first thought that comes into your head will more often than not be the best thought, so trust your instincts and don’t listen to those who call themselves “experts” but don’t seem to know what they are talking about. The only expert advice you need is your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because you can take what you want does not mean you have to take it, nor does it make it the right thing to do. Your “me first” attitude can be a plus in some situations but it could be a minus today, so be more cautious than usual.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend or family member is feeling a bit down and needs cheering up, and you are just the person to help them see there is still plenty to smile about. Just make sure that their worries and woes don’t start bringing you down too!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Yes, it might be wiser to keep certain opinions to yourself, but since when have you allowed other people’s disapproval to stop you speaking your mind? Say what you feel has to be said today and deal with negative reactions by ignoring them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Not everyone possesses your creative flair, so make allowances for those whose efforts fall short of what you were expecting of them. Also, if everyone was as passionate and productive as you then you wouldn’t stand out from the crowd so much.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be having second thoughts about a venture that you were red hot for just a short time ago, and most likely it’s because you are listening to those who say you are aiming too high. Ignore them. You’re a Leo, and Leos always go higher.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s time to put the past behind you and venture forth into a brave new future. Mercury, your ruler, moves into your sign today and the sun also enters your sign at the weekend – which simply means that brave new future is about to begin.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Usually you cannot be bothered to respond to criticism, but what someone has been saying about you must be answered, because if you don’t speak up in your own defence some people might start believing the accusations are true – and they’re not!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in and around the friendship area of your chart means you need to come out of your shell and interact more with the world around you. You have been far too defensive of late, so start believing in yourself again, and believe in other people too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be in one of those moods where you feel the only way to reach your goals is to tear everything down and start again from scratch. On the work front there may be some truth in that, but avoid making unnecessary changes in your private life.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t need to cut corners or bend the rules, not when you have everything going for you already. The next few days will see a number of situations move in your favor. That’s a sign you are on the right track and don’t need to change a thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more certain individuals say you can trust them the more suspicious you should be. The planets warn that something is about to change in a very big way and because others know that they may try to take advantage of your uncertainty. Question everything.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Communications planet Mercury moves into the partnership area of your chart today, so you should find it easier to get your message across. But don’t forget that messages flow in both directions, which means you also need to keep your eyes and ears open.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com