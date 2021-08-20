Your daily horoscope: August 20

IF TODAY IS

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must expect some opposition to your plans over the coming year, mainly because rivals feel threatened by them. Do you need their support to be a success? No you do not, so push ahead on your own and enjoy the fruits of your labours.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The question you must ask yourself today is: are your material goals so important? Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart will shake things up a bit and it may seem as if you’ve made a loss. But have you, really? And does it matter?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Uranus beginning one of its retrograde phases in your sign today you would be wise to do things strictly by the book. That applies to both your personal life and to your work. Don’t give others a reason to force changes on you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Find a quiet place where you can sit down and analyze what is going right and what is going wrong in your life. It won’t do you much good though unless you are 100 per cent honest with yourself. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose – that’s life!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make an extra special effort to let others know how you feel today, even if you believe they know already. There is so much going on at the moment that even loved ones may have forgotten what you recently told them. It’s up to you to remind them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Look beneath the surface of events and find out what is really going on. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to your work and career as it seems someone you thought you could trust is now turning against you. Watch your back Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t finish what you are working on any quicker by cutting corners – and even if you did the planets would punish you for not doing it correctly. Take your time and get it right, even if some people accuse you of dragging your feet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do you stick or do you twist? That is the question you will need to answer today and as changes planet Uranus is beginning one of its retrograde phases it may be better to play safe and leave things as they are. Why throw away a winning hand?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a partner, friend or work colleague makes claims that don’t add up today it’s probably just a reflection of their own muddled thinking, so don’t start believing they are trying to trick you. Not everyone can be as clear-headed and logical as you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been letting certain people take liberties of late and now they’ve got the idea they can do as they please those liberties will get even greater. Choose your moment carefully, then show your disapproval. Change their way of thinking.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to stand back from a creative activity and see how it has been progressing up until now. Chances are it’s looking good, but if you do think changes are needed be very careful how you go about them. Err on the side of caution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to get uptight about things over which you have no control. Common sense should tell you that others are not going to change their minds, no matter how hard you try to convince them. It’s really not that important, so let it go.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be annoyed that you can’t do some of the social activities you wanted to today but as Uranus is beginning one of its retrograde phases it’s probably just as well. Steer clear of people and places you don’t know much about – they could be dangerous.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com