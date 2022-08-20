Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you feel an urge to just get up and go this year you must not fight against it. Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart means you will be most in tune with the universe when traveling far and moving fast.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Aries is not the most subtle of signs and with Mars, your ruler, moving into the most outspoken area of your chart this weekend you will have plenty to say for yourself. Don’t say it too loudly though as that makes others less inclined to listen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Energy planet Mars moves out of your sign this weekend but that does not mean you will be any less adventurous or ambitious. On the contrary, when it comes to getting ahead in the world and making money from it you will be more daring than ever.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It does not matter how many times of late it felt as if you had no control over the events of your life, as from today you will be master of your fate again. Focus on what you most want to accomplish and go for it 100 per cent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you say over the next 48 hours because there is a real possibility you could anger someone you really don’t want as an enemy. Unless you can say something nice about the people you meet it might be better to enjoy a mute weekend!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars moves into the area of your chart that governs group activities this weekend, so others will be looking to you to take the lead. Don’t worry that you might not feel entirely up to the task – you will grow into it as you go along.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to move up in the world, maybe even be famous, now is the time to make your move. You won’t be able to hide in the shadows even if you want to – the universe has plans to make use of your many and varied talents.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be even more adventurous and sociable than usual this weekend and there will also be a feeling of friendly competition with some of the people you meet along the way. If you are sportingly inclined you are sure to be a winner!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It is of the utmost importance that you make sure you get what you are worth financially over the next 48 hours. Employers and senior colleagues won’t just give you the rewards you deserve so you will have to fight for them. They will respect you for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Mars moves into your opposite sign this weekend you must be extra careful how you relate to people both personally and professionally. If you come on too strong others won’t just turn away from you but turn against you too and that’s not good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A busy time on the work front looms, so get your act together and make sure the little things in your life are running smoothly. You can get a lot of important things done over the next few weeks but you must stay on top of the details.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend, so there can be no excuses for lazing the days away – you can and you must get your act together and create something that showcases your talents. The world needs your genius.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a real danger that your emotions could get the better of you this weekend, so promise yourself now that no matter how badly behaved some people may be you won’t let it get to you. Rise serenely above the absurdities of life.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com