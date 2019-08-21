Your daily horoscope: August 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Allow your feelings to guide you, even if at times what they urge you to do runs counter to common sense. It’s not all about logic Leo – sometimes you have to trust that your heart knows best. Other people’s hearts will have a say in matters too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to understand that if you don’t take advantage of an opportunity on the work front a rival surely will. Aries is supposed to be an ambitious sign, so get your act together and put yourself forward. You’re by far the best candidate for the job!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s okay to be assertive but be careful you don’t go too far and alienate the very people who should be on your side. The planets indicate you are going to need a lot of support over the next few weeks, so watch what you say and do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will soon have to deal with a number of serious issues, and on the home front especially there may be moments when you wonder of it is worth the effort. The answer to that is “yes, it is”, so don’t give up on those you love.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be of the opinion that if you don’t get your retaliation in first you are going to lose but it isn’t true. The very fact that you seem to believe you are involved in some sort of battle suggests that you need to question your thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t get angry if someone does something stupid today. It may be obvious to you they have made an error but it may not be obvious to them, so patiently explain where they have gone wrong, then suggest they do it again and get it right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have some very big plans for your immediate future but do they fit in with what loved ones and others you are close to want to do? Make it your business to find out today, because it could save you a lot of unnecessary anguish later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be in a hurry to get things done but others will continue to take their time and there’s not much you can do about it. Maybe you should take it as a hint that it’s you who should slow down a bit. Do you have to move so fast?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want to get things done then you must keep it simple. The more complicated your activities are the less likely it is you will be able to see them through to completion. Remember, it’s better to aim lower and to at least achieve something.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As far as your career is concerned the next few weeks have the potential to be very special indeed, and with Venus moving into the area of your chart that governs your social and professional standing you won’t have to try too hard. Turn on the charm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign has been giving you a hard time of late but with Venus and the sun moving into one of the best areas of your chart over the next few days you’ll find some good things to distract you. Think happy and you’ll be happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It would be a mistake to think that someone in authority has got it in for you just because they have been a bit critical. It could well be that they are under pressure from those above them in the pecking order. Everyone has a boss to answer to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Venus, planet of emotional and material values, moves into your opposite sign today it won’t be long before you realize you have to take other people’s needs and desires into account when making plans – at least if you want them to be successful plans.

