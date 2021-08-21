Your daily horoscope: August 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have a tendency to get carried away by your own enthusiasm and that could be a problem this year if you agree to help those whose actions can sometimes be questionable. Don’t tie yourself down to people or groups you struggle to say “no” to.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You’ve enjoyed some good times of late and friends and family members have shared in the laughs, but one rather bitter person seems to be doing everything in their power to burst your bubble. Close your ears to their complaints and carry on having fun.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have to deal with someone today who is so caught up in their emotions that it’s hard to get through to them with common sense. Make the effort but, if they clearly don’t want to listen to what you are saying, put some distance between you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Before you confront a friend or family member with evidence of what they have been up to try to envisage what it might mean for your long-term relationship. It may be better, on this occasion, to keep what you know to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you have been living beyond your means this weekend’s full moon will make that fact very plain indeed. Like it or not you are going to have to cut back on your spending, maybe drastically so. Limit yourself to essentials and learn to live on less.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A full moon in a your opposite sign suggests that one-to-one situations may be a bit chaotic. With that knowledge in mind steer clear of making plans with people who can be a bit emotionally erratic at times. You don’t need the hassle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because you find it hard to explain why certain things have happened does not mean they can’t be explained, and if you keep digging it won’t be long before you discover what is behind recent events. Don’t expect it to be a pretty picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing now is that you don’t try to force-fit events into your worldview. If you make an effort to see things as they are, as opposed to how you would like them to be, it will make it easier to get through the weekend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be under pressure from people who have more power and influence than you but you won’t give in. You are in one of those typically Scorpio moods where nothing – but nothing – will be allowed to stand in your way. Watch out world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means think about exploring a bit further afield than usual but don’t forget that you are not the only one who is making plans. If your current aims don’t match up with what loved ones want to do there could be some friction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Having splashed out on a lot of shiny new things of late you may now find that your cash reserves are low. If that is the case you will need to cut back on your commitments, at least for a while. Don’t even think about borrowing more money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

How committed are you to keeping a relationship going? That is the question the current full moon is asking and if you are as smart as you think you are you won’t end it on a whim. What you give up today you may need again tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may look calm on the surface but deep down you are a raging inferno of conflicting emotions. For that reason alone you are advised not to get involved in any sort of situation that could get out of hand. You won’t be able to control yourself.

