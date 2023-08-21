Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart this year is that the more time you spend analyzing your goals the less time will be available to work your way toward them. You will accomplish more in the long term if you follow your instincts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have not yet turned a dream into a reality then you had better get moving. The sun’s change of signs on Wednesday will make it that little bit harder to push ahead with your plans, so start making things happen today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

One of the best times of the year begins two days from now when the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart. If you are smart (and you are) you will spend the next 48 hours tying up any loose ends that might hold you back.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Keep what you feel you have to say to friends and colleagues short and sweet today but try not to sound too judgmental. Like you they are doing their best and like you they respond better to encouragement than they do to criticism.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to stop worrying about a problem that will most likely resolve itself if you leave it alone. The sun’s imminent change of signs will help you take a more positive view of what’s going on in the world. It’s really not all bad you know.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s journey through your sign is coming to an end for another year and if you look back over the past few weeks you will clearly see that you have traveled a long way in a short period of time. Now you must build on that success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s move into your sign in midweek will bring clear and indisputable evidence that your recent efforts have had a beneficial effect on both your personal and professional outlook. A bright new future awaits you, so get out there and have fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Remind yourself each and every day this week that you are not a victim and that the universe is very much on your side. It can sometimes be difficult to see what your life’s plan may be but if you look hard enough you will find it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your attitude toward life will improve in leaps and bounds over the next few days as information you were previously unaware of makes it clear you are doing better than your critics give you credit for. You really don’t need their approval.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your desire to move up in the world will increase dramatically when the sun moves into the career area of your chart in midweek. New opportunities are about to come your way and you must take advantage of each and every one of them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing now is that you follow what your conscience tells you rather than what the so-called experts say you must do. If you feel the need to devote yourself to something others say is a waste of time then go for it 100 per cent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you have got for free for a very long time will get a price tag slapped on it around the time the sun changes signs in midweek. Before you hand over your hard-earned dollars ask yourself this question: could you live without it?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s move into the partnership area of your chart this week will bring a simmering dispute to the boil but that’s no bad thing. You can’t go on pretending that everyone is on the same wavelength when major differences need to be resolved.

