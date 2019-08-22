Your daily horoscope: August 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be afraid to make changes over the coming 12 months. You have been a little reluctant to choose a path and stick with it of late but now you have no choice – if you don’t want to get stuck where you are forever then it’s time to move on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Stop playing around the edges and get stuck in to what needs doing in your life. The sun’s move into the work area of your chart tomorrow means you must now knuckle down and do the little things that can make your big dreams come true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s imminent move into your fellow earth sign of Virgo will highlight the things you like to do, as opposed to the things you have to do. You have been a bit too serious in recent weeks, so let yourself go and enjoy life for a change.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may take certain issues a bit too seriously over the next few days, but now that you know that you should find it easier not to let petty matters and petty people get under your skin. It’s okay to be hot about something but don’t boil over!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun is about to join Venus and Mars in the communications area of your chart you will find that words come easy to you. At least no one will be able to use that old excuse that they can’t work out what you are trying to say.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may find that your enthusiasm for certain matters begins to falter over the next few days, but don’t be alarmed. You are coming out of a very energetic phase and it’s natural that your vitality should wane a bit. But don’t let it wane too much.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new solar year begins for you tomorrow when the sun enters your sign, and with Mars and Venus already moving in your favor this promises to be a hugely beneficial time of year. As always though the effort must come from you. Don’t hold back!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You desperately need to recharge your mental, emotional and physical batteries, and that means cutting back on the things you do both for yourself and other people. What you need most now Libra is rest – then you can bounce back stronger than ever later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

At some stage over the next few days you will realize that your aims and ambitions are quite similar to the aims and ambitions of those around you. That alone should tell you that you don’t have to act on your own. There’s a lot more strength in numbers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets you are now very close to success and if you keep doing what you are doing then something amazing will happen over the next few weeks. It won’t be long before you are the centre of attention – the person everyone wants to know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence is on the rebound and over the next few days you will begin to believe in yourself again. Not that you lost faith completely but there were moments when you wondered if maybe you were aiming too high. The fact is you can’t aim high enough!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart suggests you need to get your thoughts and feelings together before you proceed any further. It may therefore pay you to withdraw from the limelight and be by yourself for a while.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will find it much easier to see and feel things from alternative points of view now there is so much cosmic activity in your opposite sign. Your ability to empathize will encourage you to work with people rather than against them, and that’s always a good thing.

